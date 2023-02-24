5 Classic Rock Songs Based on the Bible

It stands to reason some classic rock songs would take inspiration from the Bible, the most popular book of all time. For example, Queen released multiple songs based on the Bible. In addition, Leonard Cohen combined two Bible stories in one song.

5. The Byrds’ ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’

Pete Seeger wrote “Turn! Turn! Turn!” based on a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes. While the book can be nihilistic at points, the song is very pretty and smooth. It became smoother when The Byrds covered it. According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, “Turn! Turn! Turn!” is the No. 1 single with the oldest lyrics.

Decades later, “Turn! Turn! Turn!” remains one of the most famous classic rock songs based on the Bible. Despite this, Seeger told Beliefnet in 2006 he did not think the Bible was completely true. In addition, he believed everything was God and God was everything.

4. Queen’s ‘The Prophet’s Song’

Queen gave the world songs about everything from prostitutes to the radio to … whatever “Bohemian Rhapsody” is about. They gave the world two songs based on the Bible: “Jesus” and “The Prophet’s Song.” “Jesus” is a straightforward and unremarkable gospel track.

On the other hand, “The Prophet’s Song” is an unusual and mystical take on Noah’s Ark. It makes you wish there were more classic rock tunes based on famous myths.

3. Regina Spektor’s ‘Samson’

Regina Spektor’s “Samson” doesn’t follow the story of Samson and Delilah by the book. That’s what makes it so fascinating. The song seems to be about Delilah wondering what would happen if her betrayal hadn’t led to Samson’s death. She imagines having a loving relationship with him that isn’t famous, where the two are never mentioned in the Bible. This raises the question of whether love is more important than fame.

2. Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is a pastiche of the stories of Samson and King David. In the track, Cohen discusses a woman forcibly cutting someone’s hair, a clear reference to Delilah’s wickedness. Meanwhile, the song also discusses King David’s musical prowess and references his affair with Bathsheba.

Ultimately the song appears to be about the narrator’s own love affair. Using spiritual references to make a song feel epic was nothing new when “Hallelujah” came out, Cohen just did it better than most.

1. Ben E. King’s ‘Stand by Me’

Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” is one of the most famous love songs ever written. It’s also one of the all-time standards, inspiring covers by John Lennon, Otis Redding, Muhammad Ali, Tracy Chapman, Prince Royce, Florence and the Machine, and many others. At first glance, the tune is secular.

According to the Library of Congress, the tune is based on the hymn “Stand By Me Father,” which in turn was based on Psalm 46. That Psalm reads “Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea / Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof.” These lines have some definite parallels in King’s song.