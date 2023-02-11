5 Classic Rock Songs That Are Horribly Overrated

Just because some classic rock songs are overrated doesn’t mean they’re bad. Despite this, all the classic rock songs on this list need to be taken down a peg. Notably, Elvis Presley’s cover of one of these tracks is more famous than the original song.

5. The Beatles’ ‘Penny Lane’

Yes, The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” is an important song that helped drive the psychedelic revolution of the 1960s. It’s also an unpleasant track with a repetitive plunking piano track. And that horn solo is just so cheesy, it’s like it’s from Elvis’ Vegas period.

According to Stereogum, Paul McCartney took inspiration from The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds to compose “Penny Lane.” It doesn’t come close to capturing the brilliance of that album, or even Paul’s other psychedelic outings. It’s a wonder this tune drives so much tourism!

4. Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

Green Day wrote a simple folk-rock ballad that was different from all their previous hit. It’s fine, as long as you can stomach Billie Joe Armstrong’s voice without a harder rock backing. The problem is “Good Riddance” never went away, and somehow became the semi-official song of American graduation ceremonies.

This tune somehow managed to court the alternative rock crowd and the easy-listening crowd when it should have repelled both by now. Eventually, “Wake Me Up When September Ends” proved Green Day could write a great radio ballad.

3. The Rolling Stones’ ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’

The Rolling Stones releasing a tune called “Let’s Spend the Night Together” was very edgy in the 1960s. According to the 2013 book 50 Licks: Myths and Stories From Half a Century of The Rolling Stones, most radio stations banned the song.

All these decades later, the title seems almost quaint. This is a problem because without an edgy title, this track is mostly just a really simple groove that isn’t one of The Rolling Stones’ best. Fortunately, “Let’s Spend the Night” was overshadowed by its far superior B-side: “Ruby Tuesday.”

2. Three Dog Night’s ‘Joy to the World’

Three Dog Night had quite a few hits in the 1970s. “Joy to the World” eclipsed the rest of their discography, which might suggest it’s good. It’s not. There were plenty of good 1960s and 1970s songs with nonsensical lyrics, but this song’s combo of sex, a talking bullfrog, and Christmas references is bizarre in a useless way.

What is this song supposed to be? Sexy? Funny? Just some random lines sprinkled over a good groove? Whatever it is, it failed. This is basically a Wiggles song that somehow became a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single.

1. Carl Perkins’ ‘Blue Suede Shoes’

Carl Perkins wrote the original “Blue Suede Shoes” and he deserves credit for that. But if it weren’t for one Elvis Aaron Presley, this song would be forgotten.

Perkins’ track is pretty good but Elvis’ charisma and voice made this song more special. First doesn’t always equal best, and that’s why this track will mostly be associated with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for generations to come.