5 Classic Rock Songs That Are Overexposed

Overexposure hurts any work of art and classic rock songs are no different. Some classic rock songs would sound better if they were played less. For example, one of The Beatles’ most popular songs is passable but overplay made it annoying.

5. The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’

The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” is not one of The Beatles’ best songs. I’m not sure it’s a C-tier song for them. It’s a cross between a meditation on nature and a self-empowerment anthem, which is fine in theory. In execution, it’s just dull.

According to a 2021 Forbes article, it’s The Beatles’ most popular song on streaming. Ringo Starr approves. “I didn’t know it was No. 1 No. 1, but it well deserves it,” he opined. “It’s a beautiful song, it’s a beautiful arrangement, the drums are great (laughs). I don’t know, you can never tell, can you? It just became the song. And it’s not a bad song to become the song, either.”

4. Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is great. However, it’s too overexposed. Nirvana released other great songs such as “Lithium,” “All Apologies,” and “Heart-Shaped Box” that deserve more attention.

During a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone, Kurt Cobain explained why he refused to play “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a live performance.

“I don’t even remember the guitar solo on ‘Teen Spirit,'” he said. “It would take me five minutes to sit in the catering room and learn the solo. But I’m not interested in that kind of stuff. I don’t know if that’s so lazy that I don’t care anymore or what. I still like playing ‘Teen Spirit,’ but it’s almost an embarrassment to play it.” He said he was sick of the track because of its overexposure.

3. Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

There’s a lot to like about Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” It’s a track about working-class people released during a time when the working class wasn’t necessarily doing great in the United States. That’s a pretty heavy topic, and the band manages to make the song fun anyway.

Decades later, “Livin’ on a Prayer” is still everywhere. It’s not even a song anymore. It’s the musical equivalent of Mickey Mouse. At some point, it meant something to people — now it’s just another commercial.

2. Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” has one of the best and most recognizable opening riffs in classic rock history. Alongside “Eye of the Tiger,” it’s also one of the rare classic rock songs that works as a modern self-empowerment anthem.

However, at some point, it just became omnipresent noise. Its appearances in unimpressive projects like Glee and Rock of Ages didn’t help it. Maybe if this song stays off the radio for a decade or so it’ll sound good again. Until then, radio stations should probably stick to other Journey power ballads such as “Faithfully.”

1. Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was great the first thousand times I heard it. Now, it’s more of a fact of life than an actual song. Depending on who you ask, the lyrics are a coherent murder ballad or complete gibberish. That works to the song’s disadvantage.

Freddie Mercury’s refusal to write something more straightforward makes the song almost sound mocking. With all the airplay “Bohemian Rhapsody” gets, he’s having the last laugh.