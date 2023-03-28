‘65’ Star Adam Driver Explains Why He Doesn’t Like to Revisit His Old Movies

Actors make a career out of being watched. However, not all of them like watching themselves on screen. 65 star Adam Driver is among the many stars who prefer to make a movie and forget about it. Here’s why the actor says he doesn’t like to revisit his old movies.

A glance at Adam Driver’s most famous films

Adam Driver attends the 79th Venice International Film Festival I Karen Di Paola/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Driver rose to fame after playing a supporting role in the hit comedy Girls. His performance in the HBO show earned him three consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations. The star began his film career mostly taking on supporting roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln in 2012, Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013, and Hungry Hearts in 2014.

However, Driver wouldn’t gain prominence until he starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy playing Kylo Ren from 2015 to 2019. The actor continued taking up supporting roles in movies directed by well-known directors, including Martin Scorsese’s Silence and Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky.

In 2018 and 2019, Driver became the talk of the town after garnering consecutive Academy Award nominations for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, starring alongside Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. In 2021, Driver worked with Ridley Scott on two back-to-back projects, The Last Duel and House of Gucci, and teamed up with Baumbach again on White Noise in 2022.

The actor doesn’t like watching his old films

Most of us can barely listen to or watch recordings of ourselves, and when you’re one of the biggest stars of today, that anxiety is amplified. Driver may be a very entertaining actor, but apparently, it isn’t enough to compel him to watch himself.

Driver famously walked out of an NPR interview after they played a clip of him singing in Marriage Story. According to The Daily Beast, the actor had informed the outlet in an earlier interview that he doesn’t like watching back his performances. “I don’t want to hear the bad acting that probably was happening during that clip,” Driver said.

In a 2019 profile in The New Yorker, the actor said his distaste for watching himself stems from genuine anxiety that dates back to his time on Lena Dunham’s Girls. “That’s when I was like, ‘I can’t watch myself in things. I certainly can’t watch this if we’re going to continue doing it,'” he said.

In a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the star attributed his choice partly to his theatre background, saying he is used to performing on stage, being done with it, and feeling content with what he did. Driver said he prefers to move on from projects because he doesn’t want to impose.

“I don’t want to get involved in trying to tell someone else what their movie should be,” he said. “I don’t want to get involved, you know, emotionally with, ‘Why’d you pick that take?’.” The actor said he prefers to let it go and “just do everyone around me a favor.”

Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in ’65’

Driver’s latest project, 65, sees him play a pilot who lands on Earth 65 million years ago. His character must find a way to survive in a dangerous prehistoric world full of ferocious creatures.

The film released on March 10, 2023, and earned $38.8 million against a $45 million budget. Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film a 35% score. However, while the plot received poor reviews, Driver’s performance won over some critics.