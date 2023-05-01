‘9-1-1’ Canceled at Fox, But ABC Steps in to Save Show

ABC has responded to an urgent distress call. Although Fox has canceled 9-1-1 after six seasons, the other network has swooped in to save the show.

Fans of the Peter Krause/Angela Bassett drama had been waiting for news about 9-1-1 Season 7. It finally came on May 1, with the surprise announcement from ABC that it had picked up the show after Fox declined to move forward with another season.

Angela Bassett and Corinne Massiah in ‘9-1-1’ Season 6 | FOX via Getty Images

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, in a statement. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

In a statement to Deadline, Fox said it was “an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1,” adding that they were “grateful” to the team behind the show. In addition to Krause and Bassett, the 9-1-1 cast also includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Ryan Guzman.

According to Deadline, Fox’s decision not to renew 9-1-1 came down to numbers. The show is one of the most popular currently airing broadcast dramas, per Nielsen. But it’s also expensive to produce, at between $9 and $10 million per episode. That’s thanks to elaborate visual effects and stunt sequences and high cast salaries. Bassett’s $450,000 per-episode paycheck makes her one of the highest-paid actors on network TV.

The 9-1-1 Season 6 finale will air Monday, May 15 on Fox. That episode will feature the return of a familiar character from a past season, executive producer Kristen Reidel teased to TVLine. However, is not Connie Britton’s Abby, Reidel said.

Rob Lowe in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ | FOX via Getty Images

In another twist, Fox has renewed the 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star for season 5. That show stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, and Brian Michael Smith.

“Good news, besties!!! #911LoneStar is coming back for season 5!!” read a message from the show’s Instagram account.

Sources: Deadline, TVLine.

