‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed for Season 3, Ahead of Season 2 Release

Amazon is betting big on Harry Bosch. Freevee has renewed the Bosch spinoff Bosch: Legacy for season 3. The news comes months ahead of the show’s upcoming season 2 premiere in fall 2023.

Bosch aired for seven seasons on Prime Video and starred Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. The gruff but principled Harry approached each of his complex cases with the same motto in mind: Everybody counts or nobody counts. That show ended in 2021, but a spinoff, Bosch: Legacy, premiered in 2022. Welliver reprised his role as Harry, who is working as a private detective following his retirement from the police department.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ | Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

Welliver reacted to the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 news in a tweet. “And the beat goes on!” the actor wrote.

“What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further,” said Michael Connelly, who wrote the novels that inspired the shows and is also an executive producer on Bosch: Legacy, in a statement. “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Freevee has also revealed more about what to expect in Bosch: Legacy Season 2. The show’s sophomore season will see Harry and lawyer Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) teaming up to find a killer who might find them first. Meanwhile, Harry’s daughter (and rookie LAPD officer) Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) is in jeopardy after a masked assailant kidnapped her in the season 1 finale. As Harry and Honey search for Maddie, the FBI is also digging into Carl Rogers’ murders, which places both detective and lawyer under suspicion.

Jamie Hector to return as Jerry Edgar for second ‘Bosch’ spinoff

Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar in ‘Bosch’ | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

In addition to a third season of Bosch: Legacy, Amazon Studios confirmed a key detail about its previously announced spinoff focused on Harry’s former LAPD partner Jerry Edgar. Jamie Hector, who played J. Edgar in Bosch, will return as the character in the as-yet-untitled series. The show will transport Edgar from Los Angeles to Miami, where he’s tapped for an undercover FBI investigation in Little Haiti.

Another Bosch spinoff will focus on Detective Renee Ballard. The character appears in Connelly’s later Harry Bosch novels but has not yet been seen on screen. In the show, Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case division. However, there’s no word yet on who will play Ballard.

