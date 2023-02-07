‘Bosch’ Spinoff About Jerry Edgar in the Works at Amazon, and Jamie Hector ‘Can’t Wait’

The Bosch universe is getting bigger. Amazon Studios is working on two new shows featuring characters created by author Michael Connelly. One will focus on Harry Bosch’s former LAPD partner Jerry Edgar. The other will feature Detective Renee Ballard.

Jamie Hector in talks to star in new ‘Bosch’ spinoff

Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar in ‘Bosch’ | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

Deadline reported the news of the potential Bosch spinoff series. Actor Jamie Hector, who played Jerry Edgar in Prime Video’s original Bosch series and made a cameo in Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy is reportedly in talks to reprise his role for the in-development show. A tweet from the actor also suggested he was likely to return.

“Guess who can’t wait to get to work!!!!” he wrote following the spinoff announcement.

The as-yet-untiled J. Edgar show will take the detective from Los Angeles to Miami, where he is part of an undercover FBI operation in Little Haiti. “In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past,” per the show’s logline. In Bosch Season 6, Edgar went toe-to-toe with Haitian drug kingpin Jacques Avril (Treva Etienne) in a storyline that explored his character’s Haitian roots.

Hector has previously expressed interest in returning to the world of Bosch

“I’m looking forward to that call one day because come on, it’s Bosch,” the actor told TV Insider in 2021. “It would be fun to play in that sandbox again.”

Amazon is also working on a ‘Bosch’ spinoff about Renee Ballard

The brand new Ballard and Bosch thriller from @Connellybooks, the worldwide No.1 bestseller behind Amazon Prime's Bosch and Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer ?



Out now: https://t.co/6mTRl5knRq pic.twitter.com/SBHqw9nXRX — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) November 29, 2022

In addition to a possible J. Edgar series, Amazon Studios is also working on a still-untitled series about Detective Renee Ballard. Ballard is a character who appears in Connelly’s series of Harry Bosch novels. But she hasn’t yet been seen in either Bosch or Bosch: Legacy.

The show will center on Ballard, who has been put in charge of running LAPD’s new cold case division. She’s committed to bringing justice to the community and credibility to the department. Harry Bosch was her mentor. Like him, she does things her own way when it comes to solving cases.

Connelly, who would be an executive producer on both the Bosch spinoffs, had previously expressed a desire to see a show focused on Ballard.

“We have the new Bosch show, which is switching to an app called Freevee, and if that is successful there, I think we’ll be trying to spin off other shows and that’s my last Hollywood dream, is to see Harry Bosch and Ballard in a TV show together,” the best-selling author said during a conversation with Alta Journal’s California Book Club ahead of the Bosch: Legacy series premiere.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 to premiere in fall 2023

In addition to the news that two more Bosch spinoffs are in the works, fans can also look forward to the second season of Bosch: Legacy. The show is set to return sometime in the fall of 2023.

As for whether Harry Bosch himself will appear in either of the possible Bosch spinoffs, that remains to be seen.

“TBD,” Bosch actor Titus Welliver replied on Twitter to a fan who wanted to know if his character would appear in either show.

