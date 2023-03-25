9 Iconic Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Quotes That Have Become ‘Jersey Shore’ Vernacular

Now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is officially returning to reality TV, we’re celebrating with some of her best quotes from the original series. Plus, we threw in a bonus quote from Sammi “Sweetheart” to round out our list. Here are nine iconic quotes from the Jersey Shore star.

‘I’m the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet’

One of Sammi’s quotes became part of the Jersey Shore title credits because it’s so iconic. In her casting tape, Sammi described herself as the “sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet” — a quote that stuck withJersey Shore fans even after Sammi stepped away from reality TV.

‘If you’re not a Guido then you can get the f*** outta my face’

Yet another iconic Sammi quote from the Jersey Shore premiere is, “‘If you’re not a guido then you can get the f*** outta my face.” Sam delivers the line as she’s packing her bag to leave for the shore house. Little did she know she would meet a guido whose only rule was to “Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore.”

‘That’s not a joke to me; that’s personal issues’

In a 2010 episode of Jersey Shore, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro delivered an alcohol-induced comment about Sammi’s “Fred Flintstone toe.” Feeling disrespected, Sammi laid into Ronnie for the rest of the night about the statement.

“That’s not a joke to me,” she told him. “That’s personal issues.” The quote has become regularly used among Jersey Shore fans who know the ridiculous origins of the quote.

‘Whoever wrote me the note, thank you, I appreciate it because I looked like a f***ing idiot’

In season 2, episode 6, things come to a head when Sammi confronted the house about the note. After Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed Ronnie had been “putting his d*** in other women,” Sammi wanted to know who wrote the infamous note.

“Whoever wrote me the note, thank you, I appreciate it because I looked like a f***ing idiot,” she said. No one admitted to it, but Jenni and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were responsible.

“All I know is a lot happened to me, and it’s embarrassing,” Sam concluded. This argument kickstarted a long-lasting divide between Jenni, Nicole, and Sam that carried through into season 3 of Jersey Shore.

‘How does it feel, Jenni, to have the crap beat out of you by me?’

After tensions in the house reached an all-time high, Jenni and Sammi got into a physical fight that started with Angelina Pivarnick stirring the pot about a completely unrelated issue. Still, Angelina’s comments caused sparks. Jenni pushed Sammi’s face and a brawl ensued.

After the fight, Sammi called it her “best accomplishment in a long time” to the confessional cameras. She added: “How does it feel, Jenni, to have the crap beat out of you by me?” Ironically, both girls didn’t seem too badly beaten after the altercation.

‘Are you friends with her?’

In season 3, Sam was still upset with Nicole and Jenni after the Miami debacle in season 2. When she saw Ronnie talking with Jenni, she confronted the issue head-on and delivered another iconic quote.

“Ron, what are you doing?” she asked him in the clip that has gone viral again thanks to TikTok. “Are you friends with her? Let me know now.” Meanwhile, the rest of the roommates were trying to celebrate Nicole’s friend Ryder’s birthday, which makes the whole situation all the more awkward.

‘Hot guys come here! I’m single; dance with me!’

Following that season 3 argument with Ronnie, Sammi delivered another iconic line when she was on the prowl for men in episode 7. “Hot guys, come here!” Sammi exclaimed in the nightclub. “I’m single; dance with me!” It has become the mating call of many a guidette since.

‘Rahn, stop’

No list of Jersey Shore quotes would be complete without “Rahn, stop.” Hailing from Hazlet, New Jersey, Sammi’s accent is one many fans can easily recognize. But the way she said Ronnie’s name in the infamous season 4 moment sounded more like “Rahn” instead of Ron and fans ran with it.

Throughout their tumultuous relationship, Ronnie and Sam got into their fair share of fights. Ironically, Sam wasn’t fighting with Ron when she exclaimed, “Rahn, stop! Stop it, Rahn!”

The quote comes from Jersey Shore Season 4 when the cast was filming in Italy. Frustrated with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie wanted to get physical with his Jersey Shore co-star, much to Sam’s dismay. Thus, the iconic quote was born.

‘Are you happy I’m back?’

On March 16 a few days after the Jersey Shore Twitter account announced Sammi’s return to the series, Sammi addressed her followers with one of our new favorite quotes. “Are you happy I’m back?” she asked — words we didn’t think Sam would ever say!

Did your favorite Sammi quote make it to the list?