Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Then & Now: From Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Exit to Her Reality TV Return

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola made waves when her Jersey Shore castmates announced her return to reality TV in March 2023. Now that Sammi “Sweetheart” is coming back to Jersey Shore, let’s take a look at where she started and where she’s been since the original show ended in 2012.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | MTV/Twitter

Why did Sammi leave ‘Jersey Shore’?

The original series ended in 2012 after season 6. After that, the cast of Jersey Shore went their separate ways for a bit. Some of them did spinoff shows, but Sammi stepped out of the reality TV spotlight for the most part. Sam did make a few public appearances after Jersey Shore, but when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced in 2018, she was not part of it.

“I am not the same person as I was when I was 22,” Sammi wrote on Instagram. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.” While the decision not to film with her roommates was difficult, Sam wasn’t part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the first five seasons.

Sammi from ‘Jersey Shore’ now owns two boutique stores

Instead of jumping back into reality TV right away, Sam focused on other aspirations. In 2013, she opened Sweetheart Styles, an online boutique that offers clothing, accessories, and home decor. Later, in 2021, Sammi opened a brick-and-mortar store on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk called Sweetheart Coast, offering many of the same products.

Sammi Giancola is dating Justin May in 2023

Sammi’s dating history includes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore and her ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi. In 2023, the reality star is dating Justin May. According to social media, Sam first posted about her current boyfriend on Twitter in November 2021.

Justin’s Instagram bio doesn’t tell us much, but his Facebook says he went to Toms River High School East and studied at Rutgers. His first Instagram post featuring Sam dates back to January 2022.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ now is part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ because Ron is gone

On March 11, 2023, Sammi “Sweetheart” nearly broke the internet when the cast of Jersey Shore shared a photo of her in front of a green screen. The world hasn’t seen her in a reality TV setting for over 10 years, so their reactions to Sammi’s return to Jersey Shore were justified.

Throughout the weekend, more images surfaced of Sammi recording with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino at the Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

At publication, it’s unclear of how much we’ll see of Sam in season 6. But with Ronnie gone, Sam could be around for the long haul. A source close to the show claims Ronnie’s exit was what inspired Sam to finally come back.

When does Sammi return to ‘Jersey Shore’

Now that fans know Sammi’s back, they want details about which episodes she’ll be involved with. The first half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 is airing at publication. Since the cast is filming the second half in March 2023, we could have new episodes as early as May or June. But that remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Sammi’s return and when new episodes of JSFV Season 6 will drop.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.