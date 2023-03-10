‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 7 Recap: ‘Skoal!’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley live it up Danish-style in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, episode 7. Before the girls enjoy a beer festival in Solvang, they discuss their ties to adoption and skin issues. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly DelVecchio help Vinny Guadagnino prepare for the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 premiere in “Skoal!”

The girls are in Solvang and MVP is in Hollywood in ‘Skoal!’ | MTV

Angelina Pivarnick’s skin issues come up in ‘Skoal!’

Before partying it up in Solvang, Nicole, Deena, and Jenni wait for Angelina to get ready. Back in her room, Angelina opens up about her skin issues. “I’m dealing with another flare-up of my skin,” Angelina tells the cameras. “For a while now, my skin has been affecting my daily life on a constant basis.”

In addition to facial scarring, Angelina also has eczema, a condition that causes dry, inflamed skin, and psoriasis, which is patches of thick red skin that can flake. On top of that, Angelina has cystic acne, a painful type of inflammatory acne. Despite these challenges, Angelina’s roommates applaud her for her ability to cover her skin’s flaws.

‘Snooki,’ Deena, and ‘JWoww’ share their adoption stories in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 7

Eventually, Angelina joins Nicole, Deena, and Jenni for breakfast, where she mentions wanting to have kids. All three of her roommates are mothers, and despite her divorce from Chris Larangeira, the 36-year-old still wants to have children.

“Pick [a man] out of a catalog,” Jenni tells Angelina, suggesting a closed adoption. “It’ll be a lot easier.” Her mother was a closed adoption, which Jenni describes as “where you can’t find out who your parents are.”

“My mom was adopted and it was a closed adoption, so she can’t even look up her records,” Jenni explains. “The irony is now that those Ancestry and 23 and Me came out, I see all my mom’s side popping up.”

Then, Jenni turns to Nicole, who was adopted from Santiago, Chile, when she was a baby. Helen and Andrew Polizzi adopted “Snooki” when she was six months old. At the time, her name was Claudette, which is why Nicole chose the name “Claudia” for the “She-Shed” she created with Deena.

Deena also has an adoption story. When her mother was young, she gave Deena’s sister up for adoption to a family on their street. “My mom watched Joanie grow up,” Deena says. “It wasn’t a closed adoption, [so] later Joanie decided she wanted to find my mom.” Deena found out she had a sister when she was 7 years old.

Angelina also thinks she could have an adoption story based on her mother’s comments about her biological father. But the jury’s still out on that because she’s afraid to do genetic testing.

The Meatballs get a glimpse of their future selves

After they clarify where the Danish come from (they’re from Denmark), the girls head out into the town of Solvang to enjoy the festival. There, they meet two older women wearing “Skål” shirts, Danish for “Cheers!” The elder Meatballs provide Angelina, “Snooki,” “JWoww,” and Deena with shots of Danish schnapps.

“We’ve already had five of them,” says the one woman. “I think I see our future,” Deena admits.

Future “Snooki” and Deena meet up with the Jersey Shore crew later in a beer tent to discuss lengthy marriages and 87-year-old penises. After a fun-filled day drinking and touring Solvang, the girls end up at a tiki bar, where they stay until the wee hours of the morning just before their flight home.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino low-key reveals the gender of baby number 2

Two hours away in Hollywood, Mike and Pauly visit with Vinny, who shows them the lunge move he has mastered in his Dancing with the Stars practices. After a gym session, where the guys learn the difference between pounds and kilograms, they head to dinner, where Pauly and Vinny probe Mike about the gender of his second child.

“I almost just revealed the gender; oh my God,” Mike says at dinner. At that point, he and Lauren Sorrentino knew what they were having. Naturally, Mike saved the reveal for a family vacation everyone could be part of.

The love of a family is a life’s greatest blessing ♥️ pic.twitter.com/w34HAEhydb — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) February 15, 2023

“It’s just different this time,” Mike admits, leading Pauly and Vinny to believe they’re having a girl. Though he doesn’t confirm or deny in “Skål,” Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Jan. 24, 2023.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.