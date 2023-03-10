Angelina Pivarnick’s Dad Has Come up on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Before

Angelina Pivarnick‘s dad has come up in previous seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But the man comes up again during the season 6 episode “Skoal!” when Angelina mentions her mom’s comment about her possibly having a different father. While we don’t know his name, we do know what Angelina has spilled about her father on the MTV series. Here’s everything we know about Angelina’s dad.

Angelina Pivarnick | MTV

Angelina once said her dad had her to ‘get a lesser jail sentence’

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes, Angelina has alluded to her estranged relationship with her dad several times. In season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina spoke about her upbringing and her disconnect with her father. “My early years were not easy,” Angelina said in “Awkward City.”

I open up about my father on tonight’s episode. I have to admit it was hard for me to watch. I never had a real dad growing up. It’s sad but it’s true. I always wondered why I didn’t have that perfect family like my friends but it wasn’t in the cards for me #JSFamilyVacation ? — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) October 26, 2018

“My father cheated, and I didn’t have an excellent relationship with my parents. He was a violent parent. When I was a young child, he never served as my father.” She explained how her dad was in and out of jail and incarcerated when Angelina was born. “He only had me because it was going to get him a lesser jail sentence,” she added in the episode. “He told me that.”

Angelina Pivarnick says she might have a different father in ‘JSFV’ Season 6

During their trip to Solvang, Angelina opens up about her father once again in a discussion about adoption. “One time my mom said, ‘Your father might not be your father,'” Angelina says in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 7. “She said, ‘I’m just kidding.’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna do the 23 and Me.'”

Angelina’s mother, Ann Marie Pivarnick, wondered why she would consider doing testing. But her comments made Angelina curious about who her birth father is.

I truly wish I had a dad I can call and talk to on a daily basis but I don’t. It’s sucks. #jsfAmilyvacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) June 11, 2021

“Imagine … the whole time I’m thinking it’s him, no wonder why he treated me like that, and I have no clue,” the Jersey Shore star added. “If my father turned out to not be my father, it would actually make sense why I was treated differently than my sisters were growing up as a kid,” Angelina tells the cameras. “Maybe he knows that I’m not his daughter.”

Angelina is admittedly nervous about getting any genetic testing. But that would confirm or deny who her birth father is.

After the season 2 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired, Angelina’s sister Amanda Pivarnick took to social media to deny the claims about their father. “Do not believe anything of what that girl says about my father being abusive, a drug addict, or in and out of jail,” Amanda wrote on Instagram (via Reddit). “My father was an absolutely amazing father who did whatever he had to [to] make sure his kids had food on the table, a roof over our heads, and clothes on our backs. He was never abusive like this girl said.”

Angelina’s sister also said: “It’s disgusting how someone can blame three engagements that didn’t work out on my father … Yes, my parents didn’t work out and no my sister and him didn’t have the best father-daughter relationship but he tried his damn best to form a relationship with her …” The post has since been deleted, so it’s unclear if Angelina replied to these claims.

