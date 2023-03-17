Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Relationships Since Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Including Her 2023 Boyfriend

Now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has reunited with her Jersey Shore cast members to film new episodes of Family Vacation, some fans have found a renewed interest in her dating history. Jersey Shore fans are familiar with Sammi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s past romance, but who else has the reality TV star dated since? Here’s what we know about Sammi’s relationships after Ronnie, including the man she was previously engaged to and her boyfriend in 2023.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | Dave Kotinsky/FilmMagic

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s relationship with Ronnie continued after ‘Jersey Shore’ ended

Sam and Ronnie met during the first season of Jersey Shore. After Ronnie broke his cardinal rule of “never fall in love at the Jersey Shore,” he and Sammi “Sweetheart,” dated on-again and off-again for several years. Their tumultuous relationship played out on MTV for the world to see. They tried to make their relationship work for two years after the show ended in 2012. But Ronnie and Sam officially called off their relationship in 2014.

Ronnie explained his and Sam’s breakup in the season 1 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Once we left the shore house, me and Sam decided we were going to take the next step,” Ronnie said. “We moved in with each other. And we were getting towards that stage where it was like, I either have to s*** or get off the pot.”

Ronnie once said he and Sam broke up because he cheated on her

According to Ronnie, Sam gave him a “timeline” when Jersey Shore ended in 2012. “She was like, I want to get married in six months,” he said in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 1 episode. “I’m still trying to figure my life out. I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it.”

Ronnie admittedly “ended up cheating” and Sam found out. “I blew it,” he concluded.

Ronnie has since left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health and daughter. However, Sammi “Sweetheart” recently announced she’ll be part of the second half of season 6.

Did Sammi’ Sweetheart’ get divorced?

After her relationship with Ronnie ended, Sam started dating Christian Biscardi in 2017. Sammi and Christian were previously engaged to be married. He popped the question in March 2019 and the couple had plans to tie the knot in September 2020. But as the date drew nearer, the couple announced they were pushing the wedding back because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

I belong here ???‍❤️‍?????⚓️ pic.twitter.com/xfObDN7N2k — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) July 21, 2020

By June 2021, Jersey Shore fans were convinced Sam and Christian had canceled their wedding. They never got divorced, but Sam and Christian did breakup. Now, she is in a new relationship.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ in a relationship with Justin May now

According to social media posts, the Jersey Shore star is dating Justin May. She first posted about him on Twitter in November 2021. According to his Facebook, Justin went to Toms River High School East and studied at Rutgers.

Justin’s Instagram bio doesn’t provide much insight into his life, but his first post featuring Sam dates back to January 2022. The two celebrated New Year’s Eve 2023 together, too.