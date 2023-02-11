’90 Day Fiancé’: All of the LGBTQ Cast Members Featured on the Hit TLC Franchise

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise only featured straight couples during its early seasons. Since then, the TLC hit series has made more strides toward inclusivity by featuring members of the LGBTQ community.

90 Day Fiancé introduced the first-ever same-sex couple storyline in 2020 on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Since then, many additional LGBTQ storylines and individuals have been featured. Here is the list of all the LGBTQ cast members featured on the hit franchise.

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Kenneth and Armando

90 Day Fiancé stars Armando and Kenneth | 90 Day Fiancé via Youtube

One of the most beloved couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is also part of the LGBTQ community. Of course, we’re referring to none other than Kenneth Niedermeir and his now-husband Armando Rubio.

The pair were featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. On the show, Kenny, 58, moved from Florida to Mexico in order to pursue a romantic relationship with Armando, 32. Kenny and Armando’s love story was the first same-sex relationship between two men to be featured on the franchise.

Rosemarie Vega

On Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Rosemarie Vega, a single mother from the Philippines, met up with infamous franchise personality Big Ed Brown. Sadly, Big Ed outed Rose as bisexual without her consent during the season tell-all.

Due to Ed’s behavior and disrespect toward Rose, fans were ecstatic when she made the decision to leave Ed once and for all.

Stephanie and Erika

According to many fans, the very first same-sex couple featured on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise left much to be desired. The two halves in the first same-sex relationship in franchise history were Australian photographer Erika Owens, 24, and New York YouTuber Stephanie Matto, 29.

The couple was first featured on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Unfortunately, fans were majorly disappointed when the pair met up in person for the first time as Stephanie showed no affection toward Erika.

Additionally, Stephanie had not told her mother she was dating a woman and accused Erika of forcing her to come out before she was ready. Many fans felt that Stephanie simply joined the show to gain fame.

Hazel Cagalitan

Another cast member who identifies as bisexual is Hazel Cagalitan. Coming from the Philippines, she appeared on Before the 90 Days with Tarik Myers before joining Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. After Tarik and Hazel got married, she came out as bisexual. The couple explored a polyamorous relationship, hoping to add a woman to their marriage.

Fans seemed to be split on this storyline. Many viewers voiced how the show seemed to be presenting bisexuality and polyamory as the same thing.

Calum and Marvin

The first gay couple on the UK franchise spinoff, 90 Day Fiance UK, was Calum and Marvin. While Calum hails from Perth, Scotland, Marvin comes from Seychelles, an island country in the Indian Ocean.

The duo met on Tinder and quickly got engaged. Many fans will be happy to know that the pair tied the knot in December 2022. However, the wedding ceremony was not filmed by the franchise.

Gabriel Paboga

Another member of the LGBTQ community on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is Gabriel Paboga, who’s featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Gabe is the first trans man and transgender person to be featured on the franchise.

He met his girlfriend, Isabel, while in Columbia on a work trip for his underwear line, which is specifically designed for trans men.

Kris and Jeymi

Two of the latest members of the LGBTQ community to join the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are Kris and Jeymi. The two women are cast members of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Despite having never met in person, Kris makes the bold decision to leave her life in Alabama to marry her online girlfriend, Jeymi, in Colombia. Only time will tell how Kris and Jeymi’s love story will unfold.