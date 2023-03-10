’90 Day Fiancé’: All of the Cast Members Who Hail From Brazil

There have been nine seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with countless couples. The series follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa and have 90 days to marry. Many of the women hail from Brazil.

The show has gained an enormous following and has spawned spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 DayFiance: The Other Way, The Family Chantel, and Darcey & Stacey, just to name a few.

The couples have stemmed from all over the world, including Russia, India, Columbia, Ukraine, Egypt, The Philippines, and many others. Brazil has one of the highest 90 Day pairings to date, some with happy endings and others with disastrous results.

Kirlyam Cox

Are #90DayFiance stars Kirlyam Cox and Alan Cox still together? ? Get a 2022 update on the season 1 couple. https://t.co/1uqpCvNwQl — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 28, 2022

You would have to return to the first season of 90 Day Fiancé to find Kirlyam Cox and her now-husband Alan, although they have also appeared in various spinoffs. The two connected when Alan went to her hometown of Goiânia, Brazil, on a Mormon mission.

Their journey was a joy to watch. Kirlyam and Alan are not only still together, they also have two children, Liam and Enzo, according to InTouchWeekly. The happy family lives in Charlotte, NC.

Cássia Tavares

Cássia Tavares, who came from Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil, appeared with Jason Hitch in season 2. The couple met on Facebook, but she had been dating one of Jason’s friends at the time, according to Tampa Bay.

The couple, who had a 15-year age difference, married at the end of their season. They separated after three years. Unfortunately, Jason died in 2021 due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Cássia graduated from the University of South Florida in 2020. She remarried and moved to Italy with her new husband.

Larissa dos Santos Lima

Larissa dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson may be one of the most notorious couples in 90 Day history. The Minas Gerais, Brazil native met her future husband on a dating site, and they soon met up in Mexico for the first time, where Colt proposed 11 days after they met.

It didn’t take long for this marriage to blow up. Larissa clashed with her new mother-in-law and had a bad temper. She was arrested three times for domestic violence, according to Heavy.

Larissa moved on to another up-and-down relationship with Eric Nichols. She also had a nose job, breast and butt implants, and other plastic surgeries, according to Us Weekly. She lives in Las Vegas and has a popular Only Fans account.

Jess Caroline

Jess Caroline | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

After Larissa, Colt was romantically involved with another Brazilian woman, Jess Caroline, who he also met online. Again, after a short period of time, Colt was ready to propose and flew to Brazil to ask her father’s permission.

It turned out that Colt was cheating on her with Vanessa Guerra, and the couple broke up. She moved on with another American, Brian Hanvey. The two are now married and living in Las Vegas. Jess launched her own lipstick line, Last Kiss by Jess Caroline.

Juliana Custodio

Juliana Custodio hails from Goiania, Brazil, and met her now ex-husband Michael Jessen, who was 20 years her senior, at a Croatian yacht party. She came to live in his Connecticut home on a K-1 visa, and the two were soon married.

It was no surprise to fans when the marriage didn’t last very long. The couple announced they were divorcing, but it appeared she had already moved on.

One month later, Julianna announced her pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura. The now-engaged couple lives in Germany and are parents to a baby boy.

Thais Ramone

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance introduced us to Thais Ramone from Montes Claros, Brazil. She met Patrick Mendes on a dating app while he was on a trip visiting his father. After a few more trips, Patrick proposed, and Thais moved to Texas to be with him. The couple has clashed over finances and issues with Patrick’s brother.

They welcomed daughter Aleesi to the world in November 2022, and they are now living in Nevada. The new mom also launched her bikini brand, By Thaís Ramoninee, in October 2022.