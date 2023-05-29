’90 Day Fiancé’: Who Is Taylen Alexander, Daniele Gates’ Ex?

TLC fans watching the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 tell-all know all about Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates. Yohan and Daniele had major issues in their relationship, and it didn’t help when Daniele’s ex, Taylen Alexander, arrived. So, who is Taylen? Here’s what to know.

Who is Taylen Alexander? He made an appearance during the ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ tell-all

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are familiar with Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates’ ups and downs. The couple first met when Daniele visited the Dominican Republic on vacation, and they got married just a few months after their first meeting. Unfortunately, Yohan wasn’t comfortable with Daniele’s relationship with her ex, Taylen Alexander.

So, who is Taylen? The Illinois native is Daniele’s close friend and ex-boyfriend, and they remained in close contact post-breakup. Taylen plays basketball professionally and got his start playing at Earlham College. He played in the U.S. and Mexico.

The exes met in Miami, Florida, in early 2020, and after a few weeks, they developed romantic feelings for each other. Taylen and Daniele’s relationship was short-lived, though. They reportedly only dated for about five months, and it started during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Given the circumstances, Taylen and Daniele never got serious.

Yohan and Taylen didn’t have a good first meeting. Taylen went to the Dominican Republic and met Yohan with Daniele present. During their meeting, Yohan made fun of Taylen’s attire, and he also asked the ex inappropriate questions, prompting Daniele to cry from embarrassment and shame.

“I don’t think you trust me,” she told her husband. “You want to humiliate me and that’s why you need power. I don’t like that. I don’t want to be crying every day because of your insecurity and your need to make me look bad because you’re insecure.”

Taylen and Yohan appeared to put their differences aside ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all, but when Taylen came on stage, Yohan didn’t give him a warm welcome. Taylen once again stated that he didn’t have any feelings for Daniele, but Yohan said he was still uncomfortable with the exes being in the same room.

Yohan Geronimo nearly broke up with Daniele Gates over her ex

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all revealed much about the state of Yohan and Daniele’s relationship. Yohan still felt uncomfortable with Daniele’s friendship with Taylen, and he claimed he was done with the marriage.

“I’m with Daniele until our lease is up,” he said. “When the lease is up, she goes her way and I go mine.”

Yohan then said that he felt completely done with his marriage to Daniele, as he doesn’t have the same feelings he once did for his wife. “I don’t have the same love for her anymore,” he continued during the tell-all. “The damage is already done. I don’t care whether you talk or not. … She can have all the friends she wants now, I don’t care anymore. She can have all her friends, she can have all her ex-partners. I don’t care anymore. On my mother, I’m being serious and not joking.”

Daniele’s tears didn’t sway Yohan, either. “You don’t want commitment? Stay single,” he continued. “Don’t get married. If you don’t want the responsibility of a husband, don’t get married.”

Despite what the tell-all showed, it looks like Yohan and Daniele settled their differences and remained married.

