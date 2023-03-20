’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Episode 4: Kris Exhibits Concerning Behavior as She Quickly Visits a Columbian Pharmacy With Jeymi

Season 4 of TLC’s 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way has an LGBTQ and transgender storyline, making it an iconic season. However, like any 90-Day Fiancé season, every couple has its red flags, and Kris and Jeymi have several. Kris has been exhibiting concerning behavior as she quickly visits a Columbian pharmacy with Jeymi.

Some background on Kris and Jeymi’s relationship

Kris, who hails from Alabama, has been in a long-distance relationship with his Venezuelan girlfriend, Jeymi, for over a year. Despite never meeting, they kept in touch, and their relationship thrived. 40-year-old Kris has been married twice, both times to men.

In season 4’s teaser, she addressed the situation: “I’ve waited over 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female. I don’t want to wait any longer.” The show’s premise involves an American moving to their partner’s country to begin a new life with them, and Kris just made a big move.

The 40-year-old sold all her belongings and moved to Columbia to start afresh. Their appearance, on 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way, marked the first time Kris and Jeymi saw each other. But it was concerning how quickly they wanted to get married; they wanted to tie the knot just days after their meeting.

“We both wanted to get married as soon as possible,” Kris said, much to her kids’ concern. Kris’s children feel she is rushing into marriage with Jeymi, given they don’t know each other well since their relationship has only been through the phone.

Kris’s chronic illness may affect her relationship with Jeymi

Only 2 days after meeting in person for the first time, Kris surprises Jeymi by asking to go buy… a weapon?! All new #90DayFiance: The Other Way, Sundays at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/XpY701uhZl — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 5, 2023

Trust has been a big issue in Kris and Jeymi’s relationship. In the season’s premiere episode, Kris revealed that six months before the season started, she found out her lover had been talking to another woman from Texas. Kris said the woman contacted her, saying Jeymi was only using the mother of two for her money.

Kris and Jeymi, however, reunited just in time for Jeymi’s birthday, with Kris taking some responsibility for the month-long affair. She had ghosted Jeymi for 20 days without explanation, only telling her that she had a few issues to solve. She also revealed that she has narcolepsy and night terrors.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

The chronic neurological disorder affects a person’s ability to control their sleep-wake cycles with more symptoms, including excessive sleepiness during the day, loss of muscle tone, hallucinations, and sleep paralysis. The condition is severe and may pose an issue for them if Jeymi doesn’t take the time to understand it.

Kris has a major neck surgery coming up, and she fears she won’t be able to take care of herself. As such, she and Jeymi went weapons shopping, which bothered Jeymi. The pair went to a gun shop, and a tactical knife caught Kris’s attention, shocking Jeymi, who called her a “psychopath.”

Kris still hasn’t addressed her absence

Kris hasn’t explained her near month-long absence from Jeymi’s life. Fans have expressed concern for Kris’ well-being, while also raising questions about her behavior.

Jeymi found out Kris was allergic to mint on their first meeting after telling her she wanted toothpaste. Still, instead of looking for mint-free toothpaste elsewhere, Kris suggested going to the pharmacy, which confused some viewers.