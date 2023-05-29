’90 Day Fiancé’: Will Taylen and Daniele Get Back Together?

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 tell-all revealed a lot in terms of Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s relationship. The couple has had their ups and downs through the season, and Yohan expressed how upset he felt by Daniele sustaining a friendship with her ex-boyfriend, Taylen Alexander. So, are Taylen and Daniele going to get back together after everything that occurred during the tell-all? Here’s what we know.

Daniele Gates on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

Will Daniele Gates and Taylen Alexander get back together after ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’?

Fans learned much about Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s marriage during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 tell-all. Daniele and Yohan certainly had their ups and downs in their relationship, but Yohan seemed determined to end his marriage to Daniele during the tell-all. And Daniele’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Taylen Alexander, was a huge source of conflict for the couple.

Daniele and Taylen remained friends after they dated during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They started a romantic relationship a few weeks after initially meeting in Miami, Florida, and they sustained the relationship for about five months. Both Daniele and Taylen admitted that they only were romantically involved due to the circumstances during the pandemic. After the new relationship’s luster wore off, they decided to go their separate ways romantically while remaining friends.

The tell-all showed just how uncomfortable Yohan was with Taylen when Taylen arrived. Yohan met Taylen in the Dominican Republic and mocked him, pushing Daniele to tears.

So, is there any chance of Daniele and Taylen getting back together? While Daniele hopes to sustain her friendship with Taylen, it doesn’t look like the exes have any lingering feelings. Daniele and Taylen truly are just friends despite their past and Yohan’s insecurities. Yohan’s accusations aside, we highly doubt that Daniele and Taylen will attempt a romantic relationship at any point in the future.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo appear to still be married

Yohan Geronimo told Daniele Gates during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 tell-all that he was completely done with their marriage. Yohan made it clear that it was mostly due to Daniele’s relationship with Taylen Alexander. He then stated on the show that once his lease with Daniele ended, he was ending their marriage for good.

“But I don’t want to be with Daniele anymore,” Yohan said. “I don’t have the same love for her anymore. The damage is already done. I don’t care whether you talk or not. … She can have all the friends she wants now, I don’t care anymore. She can have all her friends, she can have all her ex-partners. I don’t care anymore. On my mother, I’m being serious and not joking.”

With that said, Daniele and Yohan appear to still be married after the tell-all. She stated that she loves her husband “unconditionally” on Instagram, making it clear that they’re still together. But the couple still has a lot to work on. During the tell-all, Daniele suggested that she and Yohan head to therapy to work on their relationship. Yohan refused and seemed set on ditching Daniele as soon as the tell-all ended.

Yohan’s Instagram wasn’t as clear regarding where his future with Daniele really lies. On May 3, 2023, he posted a video of him sitting on the beach alone, prompting suspicion from fans.

As for Taylen and Daniele’s friendship, it’s unclear if the two plan on keeping in touch if Daniele’s attempting to save her marriage.

