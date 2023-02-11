According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Set Pics, Carrie and Aidan Will Be Locking Lips All Over Manhattan

Season 1 of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, may have drawn plenty of viewers, but it was also the target of a fair bit of criticism. It looks like the team behind season 2 is focused on giving fans a bit more of what they want. Season 2 promises to be lighter and snappier. According to several statements, it should feel a bit more like the original series. A familiar face has been spotted on set recently, making the reboot feel more like the original already. John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, and it looks like his character will be locking lips with Carrie Bradshaw all over town. If pics from the set are to be believed, Carrie and Aidan are back on.

Carrie and Aidan have been spotted kissing on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

John Corbett’s promise that his storyline would be “big” is finally a reality. In April 2021, Corbett teased reporters about his involvement in And Just Like That… season 1. While his character, Aidan Shaw, was a no-show in the first season, it looks like his joke has become a reality. Aidan will appear in season 2, and his storyline looks to be pretty involved.

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw | Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Corbett was spotted on set for the first time a couple of weeks ago, and now he’s appearing in more and more scenes. In fact, photos posted to the show’s official Instagram account show the couple kissing. Snapshots during filming show more of the same. Based on the images offered to fans, the couple will be locking lips at least a couple of times, but will kisses turn into a relationship? It’s hard to say, but we have plenty of reason to be hopeful.

Carrie and Aidan | Gotham/GC Images

When Extra caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker, she described the inclusion of Aidan in the show as “happy, fun, and familiar.” Fans of Sex and the City know Aidan as Carrie’s other big love, so it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that the couple will fall in love for a third time. Carrie always was a backslider.

Is it a weird fever dream, though?

While Corbett and Parker have been spotted all over Manhattan filming scenes together, fans aren’t entirely convinced that their rekindled love affair is the real deal. In fact, several fans took to Twitter and Instagram to question whether Carrie and Aidan’s renewed love is some sort of dream sequence.

And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes. pic.twitter.com/h2mgXdmcMF — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) February 10, 2023

It’s a pretty impressive theory. The team behind the show’s social media accounts isn’t in a rush to shoot down the idea. When one fan questioned whether Carrie and Aidan kissing was a weird dream sequence, the official Twitter account replied, “nobody pinch me.” Could that mean something? It’s hard to say.

Fans will need to wait a bit to find out whether Carrie and Aidan are the real deal. The cast is still filming, and HBO Max has not yet offered an official release date. Our best guess is a late spring release of season 2. Season 1 dropped on HBO Max in December 2021. The final episode aired on Feb. 3, 2022. Season 2 is slated for 10 episodes, according to several sources.