‘Accused’ Episode 4: ‘Kendall’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

After a brief hiatus, Accused returns to Fox tonight with an episode that promises to “put you through the wringer.” Accused Episode 4, “Kendall’s Story,” follows a father who takes matters into his own hands after his daughter is assaulted. As he sits in a courtroom for his crime, viewers will watch the events leading up to the trial and learn the final verdict. Here’s who makes up the cast of Accused Episode 4, including Malcolm-Jamal Warner and more.

‘Accused’ Episode 4 cast members Wendell Pierce as Detective Trent Douglas and Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Kendall | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Kendall

The star of the episode is Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who plays the titular Kendall Gomillion. As Kendall deals with the aftermath of his daughter’s assault, he feels pressured by his friends to take justice into his own hands with the person responsible for the crime.

Fans of Fox’s other scripted programs might recognize Warner from The Resident, where he has played AJ “The Raptor” Austin for several seasons. Additionally, Warner is known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, followed by Malcolm in Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000. He also starred in the series Reed Between the Lines and the film Fool’s Gold, among many other projects.

Wendell Pierce as Detective Trent Douglas

Doubt. Guilt. Disbelief.



Tomorrow's #AccusedOnFOX will put you through the ringer. pic.twitter.com/nxuCkxQF1z — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) February 13, 2023

Wendell Pierce stars in “Kendall’s Story” as Detective Trent Douglas. Douglas is determined to bring justice to Kendall and his family, but will Kendall’s interference get in the way of that?

Pierce is no stranger to playing detectives. He starred as Detective William “Bunk” Moreland in the 2002 series The Wire, and he later played Detective Hagan in the 2011 film Horrible Bosses. Pierce also starred in The Michael J. Fox Show, The Odd Couple, Suits, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Selma.

Karen LeBlanc as Alisa

The cast of Accused Episode 4 also includes Karen LeBlanc as Alisa Gomillion, Kendall’s wife. LeBlanc most recently appeared as Lynette Miller in a few episodes of Netflix’s hit series Ginny & Georgia. Additionally, she is known for her role as Cynthia Walker in the 2018 series Ransom and as Vanessa King in 2022’s The Kings of Napa.

Donald Paul as Lamar

Donald Paul appears in “Kendall’s Story” as Lamar, a friend of Kendall’s. Fox released an extended preview of the episode, seen above, showcasing a scene between Kendall and Lamar. In the clip, Lamar presses Kendall at work about his daughter’s attack. Kendall reveals that she had nightmares about it and was referred to a therapist. Lamar doesn’t believe that Dect. Douglas will bring justice.

“The one way we bring justice is by getting it ourselves,” he says.

Paul is most known for his role as Anselino Planciancois in 2022’s Emancipation. He also played Cedric in Queen of the South and Anthony Fry in Raising Dion.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as David

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith stars in Accused Episode 4 as David, another friend of Kendall’s. Holdbrook-Smith has appeared in several films, including Marry Poppins Returns, Paddington 2, Doctor Strange, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He’s also had guest roles in several TV shows, including His Dark Materials and The Split.

Other ‘Accused’ Episode 4 cast members

In addition to the main stars of Accused Episode 4, the cast includes other guests. Here’s a quick look at the rest of the cast:

Camilla Edna Bascom (Ginny & Georgia) as Ingrid, Kendall’s daughter

Ian D. Clark (Lilies) as Father Southgate

Geoffrey Pounsett (It, Murdoch Mysteries) as ADA Bill Stanley

Jasmine Burns as Patrice Leonard

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.