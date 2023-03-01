‘Accused’ Episode 6: ‘Naataanii’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Another episode of Accused arrives on Fox tonight, Feb. 28. Episode 6, “Naataanii’s Story,” is directed by Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls writer Tazbah Chavez, who also co-wrote the episode with Chip Johannessen (a producer on Homeland, 24, and more). According to the synopsis, the story follows “a group of Navajo friends” who are arrested for protesting a Uranium mine. They forge a plan to shut the mine down for good. Check out the cast of Accused Episode 6 below and find out why they might look familiar.

Accused Episode 6 cast members Forrest Goodluck as Chase, Kiowa Gordon as Derrick, Natalie Benally as Shandiin, and Robert Mesa as Naataanii | Elly Dassas/Fox

Robert I. Mesa as Naataanii

Robert I. Mesa stars as Naataanii in Accused Episode 6. As seen in the trailer below, Naataanii is one of the people trying to have the mine shut down and stop it from “poisoning our tribe.”

Those who watched Grey’s Anatomy will likely recognize Mesa, who played Dr. James Chee in eight episodes. Mesa also appeared in shows like American Masters, The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, and From Dusk Till Dawn. He also voiced pedestrians in Red Dead Redemption II.

Kiowa Gordon as Derrick

Kiowa Gordon also stars in the episode as Derrick. Gordon previously starred in The Twilight Saga film series as Embry Call, a shape-shifter and close friend to Jacob (Taylor Lautner). He went on to star in movies like The Lesser Blessed, Calico Skies, Blood Quantum, and more. In addition to his film career, Gordon has appeared on TV shows like Dark Winds, Reservation Dogs, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Forrest Goodluck as Chase

Forrest Goodluck stars in Accused Episode 6 as Chase, who encourages his friends to take action against the mine — “whatever it takes” to win the fight. Fans can catch a glimpse of the protesters’ plan to storm the mine in the trailer. However, when things go wrong, they must take hostages.

Goodluck made his big-screen debut in 2015 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, and Domnhall Gleeson in The Revenant. He also appeared in the Tom Holland-starring film Cherry in 2021. Goodluck’s other work includes The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Republic of Sarah, and more.

Natalie Benally as Shandiin

Finally, Natalie Benally stars as Shandiin in Accused Episode 6. Benally previously appeared in the series Dark Winds and the film Something Inside Is Broken.

Other ‘Accused’ Episode 6 cast members

In addition to the cast members above, Accused Episode 6 features a handful of other guest stars. Here’s who else appears in “Naataanii’s Story”:

Lindsay G Merrithew (Claws of the Red Dragon, Business Ethics) as Judge Vogel

Deanna Allison as Dezba Lower

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.