‘Accused’ Episode 9: ‘Jack’s Story’ Cast and Why They Look Familiar

Another episode of Accused airs tonight on Fox, and this one could leave fans divided. Accused Episode 9, “Jack’s Story,” follows a teacher who risks his reputation by helping a student in need. But does he cross a line? “Jack’s Story” was written by Hannah Schneider and directed by Michael Chiklis, who starred in the first episode of the series. Below, find out who makes up the cast of Accused Episode 9 and where you’ve seen them before.

‘Accused’ Episode 9 cast members Jack Ritter and Emma Nelson | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Jason Ritter as Jack

Taking on the lead role of Jack is Jason Ritter. As seen in promo videos for episode 9, Jack is a high school teacher who is accused of being a predator, but he claims it’s a mistake and a lie. As Jack’s story unfolds, fans will have to watch and decide for themselves whether he is innocent or guilty.

Ritter is most known for his film work, having starred in Frozen II, Freddy Vs. Jason, You’re Not You, Raise Your Voice, and more. He also starred in TV shows like Gravity Falls, Parenthood, A Million Little Things, and Raising Dion. Viewers also might recognize Ritter because of his late father, John Ritter, known for Three’s Company. Jason Ritter is also married to actor Melanie Lynskey, known for Candy, Two and a Half Men, and more.

Ritter’s role in Accused is definitely new for him, and he addressed the challenges of that in an interview with E! News.

“Knowing Jack’s whole story from the beginning, the main challenge of this was not giving too much away,” he said. “I know the whole story, but part of the point of the show is maybe you think something else is happening and so there’s a lot I had to keep close to the vest. That’s difficult for me because I’m a heart on your sleeve, open book kind of person.”

Emma Nelson as Clara

Emma Nelson co-stars in “Jack’s Story” as Clara, Jack’s student. Jack tries to help Clara when she finds herself in trouble, but their signals could be getting crossed.

Nelson is fairly new to the world of acting, but she previously starred in the films Where’d You Go, Bernadette and The Unforgivable.

Wrenn Schmidt as Britney

A good man caught up in a bad situation.#AccusedOnFOX is all-new Tuesday on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/G8Mj83rfLH — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) March 17, 2023

Wrenn Schmidt joins the cast of Accused Episode 9 as Britney. In the trailer for the episode, Britney warns Jack that there’s “a line” to be crossed between teachers and students, especially when it comes to “intimate” conversations. She’s also present in the courtroom during the trial, looking ashamed of Jack.

Schmidt is best known for starring in the AppleTV+ series For All Mankind and the mini-series The Looming Tower. She also recently starred in films like Nope and The Starling Girl, as well as 2015’s I Saw the Light.

Other ‘Accused’ Episode 9 cast members

In addition to the main stars of Accused Episode 9, “Jack’s Story” features a handful of other cast members. Here are the episode’s other guests:

Brad Austin (The End of Sex) as Frank

Joanne Boland (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Jessica

Ryan Taerk (The Communist’s Daughter) as Richie

Dan Beirne (Ginny & Georgia) as ADA Roger Doty

Ron Lea (The Recruit) as Judge Bodman

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.