‘Accused’ Episode 7: ‘Brenda’s Story’ Cast and Why They Look Familiar

Accused Episode 7 is all about a comedian, but her story is no laughing matter. “Brenda’s Story,” directed by Julie Herbert and written by Sonay Hoffman, follows “an acerbic female stand-up comic.” When Brenda gets assaulted by one of her peers, she turns to her platform to “try the case in the court of public opinion,” per the synopsis. Check out the star-studded cast of Accused Episode 7 below as you watch Brenda’s story unfold on Fox tonight.

Baron Vaughn as Chad and Whitney Cummings as Brenda in ‘Accused’ Episode 7 | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Whitney Cummings as Brenda

Taking on the lead role of Brenda is stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings. As Cummings told People, her character reaches a point of desperation as she finds that few people support her when she accuses another comedian of sexual assault.

“[Brenda] … is trying so hard to make it that she gets in a dangerous situation and is assaulted,” Cummings said. “Even though she doesn’t have the finances, the resources, the confidence, she is just so broken and hurt and has so many personal issues, she recklessly decides to report it.”

Cummings has hosted a handful of TV specials, including I Love You and I’m Your Girlfriend. Additionally, she co-created 2 Broke Girls and created and starred in Whitney. Cummings’ other acting projects include the films Made of Honor, The Wedding Ringer, At Midnight, and more.

Sean Kleier as Brian

Sean Kleier also stars in Accused Episode 7 as Brian, the comedian who assaults Brenda. The trailer above shows a brief glimpse of Brian’s attack on Brenda.

Kleier is most known for his role as Lex Von Weber in the series Odd Man Out and Mikal in Happyish. He also played Agent Stolz in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Some of Kleier’s other films include Wedding Season, Life Hack, and Off Season.

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Tess

Mary Lynn Rajskub joins the cast of Accused Episode 7 as Tess, one of Brenda’s sole allies in her case. But will Tess encourage Brenda to take things too far?

Rajskub might look familiar because of her starring role as Chloe O’Brian in 24. She’s also known for the early 2000s films Punch-Drunk Love, Little Miss Sunshine, and Firewall. Rajskub’s other projects include shows like Veronica’s Closet and The Girlfriend Experience, as well as the film Night School.

Baron Vaughn as Chad

“Brenda’s Story” also stars Baron Vaughn as Chad. In the trailer, Chad tells Brenda that someone is “messing with [her] head.”

Vaughn is most known for starring in Grace and Frankie and Mystery Science Theater 3000. He also hosted eight episodes of The Great Debate. Vaughn has guest-starred in several series, including Superstore, Wildlife, and Corporate.

Rhea Perlman as Joyce

Finally, Rhea Perlman stars in Accused Episode 7 as a fellow comedian named Joyce. Perlman is widely recognized for her starring role as Carla in Cheers. She also had several big film roles, including Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, Sally in I’ll See You in My Dreams, and Honey in Canadian Bacon. Most recently, Perlman appeared in an episode of Poker Face and the Netflix film You People.

Other ‘Accused’ Episode 7 cast members

In addition to the stars listed above, “Brenda’s Story” features a handful of other guests. Here are the rest of the cast members in Accused Episode 7:

Alisen Down (The Day the Earth Stood Still, 12 Monkeys) as Ellen

Jeff Clarke (Mad Men, Suits) as ADA Edward Lavigne

Rachael Crawford (Traders, When Night Is Falling) as Marilyn

René Escobar Jr. (Heartland) as Aaron

Darlene Cooke (Creeped Out, Designated Survivor) as Judge Smith

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.