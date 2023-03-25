Adam Driver Reveals the Most ‘Humiliating’ Part of Filming ‘65’

Adam Driver has become a household name in Hollywood in recent years, with his memorable roles in popular movies such as the Star Wars series and Marriage Story. The actor is known for his intense performances and ability to bring complex characters to life on the big screen. However, his latest project, 65, presented a unique challenge for Driver, as he recently revealed the most “humiliating” part of filming.

Adam Driver is no stranger to films that rely heavily on CGI

Some actors just seem to have that hard-to-describe “it factor,” and Driver is one of them. The Marriage Story star has become a familiar face in movies that rely heavily on CGI. For instance, his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series involved a great deal of green screen work and visual effects.

Similarly, Driver’s performance as Clyde Logan in Logan Lucky required a lot of post-production work to bring his character to life.

Despite the challenges of acting in films with extensive visual effects, Driver has been praised for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. He has received critical acclaim for his performances in these films and has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

Adam Driver discusses special effects in ’65’

Driver recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing the most humiliating part of filming his recent work, 65.

The film, co-directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, features Driver as pilot Mills. After crashing on Earth, 65 million years ago, Mills and Koa must traverse an uncharted landscape full of deadly dinosaurs.

Since actual dinosaurs are impossible to acquire, to film 65, the production company used the usual tennis-ball-on-a-stick visual effects method. Unfortunately, Driver said he found acting opposite a tennis ball quite “humiliating.”

“It doesn’t seem terrifying like it would be, but it’s scary when you’re actually looking at a life-sized dinosaur,” Driver told Fallon. “Two people dressed as a life-sized dinosaur, that was terrifying. But when it’s like a guy hitting you in the face with a tennis ball, it’s just humiliating.”

Fan reaction to ’65’

With a 5.7 IMDb rating, 65 has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences since its March 10 release. Critics have praised the film for its suspenseful storyline and impressive special effects, with many noting that Driver’s performance is a highlight of the movie. Some fans have even compared his performance to his work in Star Wars, noting that he brings the same intensity and vulnerability to his character in 65.

One fan on Twitter who loved the movie wrote, “You’ll hear a lot of bad buzz about how 65 was being recut until the last minute, which might be true. But the end result is a nifty, mostly dialogue-free thriller that doesn’t overstay its welcome, and manages to be surprisingly moving. Also, Adam Driver — a *great* actor.”

Unfortunately, not everyone loved 65. One Twitter fan who disliked the film wrote, “I deeply disliked 65. Adam Driver is excellent, Ariana Greenblatt is good, and there are some striking set pieces. The rest of the picture tramples all of that with leaden pacing and hollow dinosaurs.”