Actor Alan Arkin died in June 2023. What was his net worth when he died? Here's what to know about the 'Little Miss Sunshine' star.

Hollywood lost another legend with the death of Alan Arkin. Arkin is an Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor most recently known for his role in The Kominsky Method, but many fans know him for his unforgettable role as the grandfather in Little Miss Sunshine. So, what was Alan Arkin’s net worth at the time of his death? Here’s what to know.

Alan Arkin’s net worth at the time of his death

Actor Alan Arkin left behind a serious legacy at 89 years old — and that legacy came with plenty of cash. Alan Arkin’s net worth was reportedly $10 million at the time of his death.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was 11 years old. In 1979, he told People that the reason he didn’t live in LA was because of his childhood experiences there. He then went on to attend several colleges and dropped out of three. “They might have thrown me out,” Arkin said in the same interview. “I don’t remember.”

Arkin didn’t initially set out to make it as an actor. He found early success with his band, the Tarriers, with “The Banana Boat Song” in 1957. Arkin then headed to Chicago in 1960 to try and make it as an actor. He found his way into the Second City improvisational comedy troupe, which he credits for saving his life.

While Arkin technically made his film debut in 1957, he earned an Academy Award nomination in his next role in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming. In 1968, he earned another Academy Award nomination for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.

The actor then went on to have roles in Popi (1969), Catch-22 (1970), Little Murders (1971), Deadhead Miles (1972), Last of the Red Hot Lovers (1972), Hearts of the West (1975), The Seven-Per-Cent Solution (1976), Fire Sale (1977), The In-Laws (1979), and Simon (1980). In the ’90s, he earned a Saturn Award nomination for Edward Scissorhands and a Cable ACE Award nomination for the 1993 TV movie Cooperstown.

In 2001, Arkin earned awards for Thirteen Conversations About One Thing. He also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for The Pentagon Papers. Many fans know Arkin for his role in the 2006 hit Little Miss Sunshine, and he received an Academy Award for his performance as Edwin Hoover.

The actor also appeared in Rendition (2007), Sunshine Cleaning (2008), Get Smart (2008), Marley & Me (2008), The Change-Up (2011), and The Muppets (2011), just to name a few more. His role in The Kominsky Method from 2018-2019 is also one of his most notable.

The actor once talked about living in debt for 6 months

Alan Arkin | Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Alan Arkin’s net worth proves he found a lot of success during his lifetime. But it wasn’t always easy for the actor. Arkin headed out to St. Louis, Missouri, after attempting to work in offices in New York. Director and improv teacher Paul Sills recommended that Arkin move out to Chicago for a job.

“I went back to New York but I got fed up looking for work, so, what the hell, in 1960 I came out to Chicago,” Arkin told Roger Ebert. “I lived in a room on a corner of Wells and Lincoln. It was big enough to put a bed in. I was making more money than I had ever earned on a regular basis in my life — $125 a week — and it took me six months, no kidding, to get out of debt.”

Clearly, Arkin made it big in Hollywood later on. But he never found himself particularly tied to the California lifestyle. “I’m in Hollywood now, making a single movie for a lot of money, but I don’t consider myself tied to this geographical location for all time,” he added. “I’m trying to amuse myself to the best of my ability. There are a lot of other things I want to do. I would like to have a movie under my own control sometime and see what could be done with it. Who knows? Maybe Hollywood will make an improvisational movie someday.”

This article was originally reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.