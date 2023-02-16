‘Alaska Daily’: Will ABC Renew the Series for Season 2?

Fans of ABC‘s Alaska Daily are itching for new episodes after episode 6 left them with a cliffhanger to mull over for a few months. But beyond looking forward to the remainder of season 1, viewers also want to know whether Alaska Daily Season 2 is in the cards. Will ABC renew the series for another season? Or will the network cancel it after only 11 episodes?

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Darko Sikman

ABC has not canceled or renewed ‘Alaska Daily’ for season 2

As of the writing of this article, ABC hasn’t released a statement regarding the future of Alaska Daily.

Since the network hasn’t even aired the show’s midseason premiere yet, it might be a while before we hear anything about a potential Alaska Daily Season 2. Unless a show takes off and has outstanding ratings, it’s unlikely that a network would make a final decision about the series’ future until after its season finale.

So fans probably won’t know if ABC renews or cancels Alaska Daily until after the season 1 finale, which will air on March 30.

The jury’s out on ‘Alaska Daily’ Season 2

Even though we won’t know if Alaska Daily Season 2 is happening until after March, that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about the show’s future.

The ratings for Alaska Daily‘s first six episodes have been average for the network. The show gains a lot of eyeballs via playback (aka DVR and streaming), which definitely boosts its ratings. And in a world where increasingly more people don’t watch live television, this spells good news for Alaska Daily.

Plus, Hilary Swank was nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama for playing Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily. She ultimately lost to Zendaya for her work in Euphoria. Still, the fact that Alaska Daily is getting attention at big award shows is also a good sign regarding its future.

However, it’s unclear if the writers intended for Alaska Daily to have a future. The show could easily work as a limited series. And Swank’s star status could prevent Alaska Daily from reaching season 2. Of course, we hope the producers still have many stories to tell after season 1. But we won’t know until ABC renews or cancels Alaska Daily.

When does ‘Alaska Daily’ return with new episodes?

After three long months of waiting for new episodes of Alaska Daily, the show’s return is almost here. Season 1 Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” airs Thursday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The hour was initially supposed to premiere on Feb. 23, but the network pushed it back a week so that fans could experience season 1’s final five episodes without any breaks.

The synopsis for “Enemy of the People” reads, “The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom. As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late.”

The remaining episodes of Alaska Daily Season 1 are:

Episode 7, “Enemy of the People” — March 2

Episode 8 — March 9

Episode 9 — March 16

Episode 10 — March 23

Episode 11 — March 30

While waiting for Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7, fans can watch the first six episodes on Hulu.

