‘Alaska Daily’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 1?

ABC‘s Alaska Daily fans are in desperate need of new episodes. The drama series starring Hilary Swank as down-on-her-luck reporter Eileen Fitzgerald is in the midst of a three-month-long hiatus. Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 6, the mid-season finale, left viewers on a cliffhanger that’s been brewing in their minds since November. So when can they expect answers? And how many more episodes remain in Alaska Daily Season 1?

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald and Grace Dove as Roz Friendly | ABC/Darko Sikman

When does ‘Alaska Daily’ return with episode 7?

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” was initially supposed to debut on Thursday, Feb. 23, but ABC postponed the show’s return one week. So episode 7 will now air on Thursday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

The upcoming hour will pick up right where episode 6 left off — with the Concerned Citizen holding Eileen hostage at the Daily Alaskan.

The Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7 preview reveals that a SWAT team surrounds the office building as the Concerned Citizen, wielding a gun, threatens Eileen. He tells her, “You spread lies. You suppress the truth. And now you’re dead.”

Eileen’s coworkers, including Stanley Cornik, Roz Friendly, Bob Young, Yuna Park, Austin Teague, and Aaron Pritchard, try to help Eileen, but it might be too late. At the end of the promo, shots are fired, and it’s unclear who the shooter is and if the bullets hit anyone. Of course, we know that Eileen won’t die since Hilary Swank is the face of Alaska Daily, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be wounded.

Season 1 will contain 11 episodes

Along with the news that ABC was delaying Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7’s return one week, the network announced that the show’s finale would air on Thursday, March 30. And since ABC also revealed that there would be no more breaks between episode 7 and the finale, that means season 1 contains 11 episodes.

The remaining Alaska Daily episode release schedule is as follows:

Episode 7, “Enemy of the People” — March 2

Episode 8, “Tell a Reporter Not to Do Something and Suddenly It’s a Party” — March 9

Episode 9, “Rush to Judgement” — March 16

Episode 10, “Truth Is a Slow Bullet” — March 23

Episode 11, “News Is What People Don’t Want You to Know” — March 30

The final four episode titles come from TV Time, so Alaska Daily fans should take those with a grain of salt. ABC has yet to officially release the names of the episodes, so they are subject to change.

The Daily Alaskan ? Teamwork pic.twitter.com/A46nfXkVow — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) February 4, 2023

Will ABC renew ‘Alaska Daily’ for season 2?

As of the writing of this article, ABC hasn’t renewed or canceled Alaska Daily. And honestly, we are not sure what the future holds for the freshman series.

Alaska Daily‘s playback ratings and audience totals spell good news for the show. Plus, Hilary Swank was nominated at the Golden Globes for her work in Alaska Daily. So going off that information, we would say that a second season is a slam dunk.

However, given the show’s premise and Swank’s star status, we’re not sure if the producers planned for Alaska Daily to last for multiple seasons. Only time will tell if they have a second season up their sleeves and if ABC is on board.

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” premieres on Thursday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

