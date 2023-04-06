All the Stars Who Turned Down Singing at King Charles’ Coronation and Who Is Set to Perform

The countdown to King Charles III‘s coronation is on. The monarch will officially be crowned on May 6 and the following day there will be coronation lunches in communities across the U.K. The festivities continue that evening with a concert at Windsor Castle.

Many royal fans were excited to hear who would perform at the concert after the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubliee featured some of the biggest acts in music including Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Queen with Adam Lambert, and Elton John. However, the palace is having a harder time securing big names for the coronation. Here’s who turned down performing and why, plus who is scheduled to rock out for the royals on May 7.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Harry Styles had scheduling conflicts

In February it was announced that Elton John, who did perform via a pre-recorded video for the queen’s jubilee, was asked to perform at her son’s coronation but declined. John is the midst of his farewell tour and will be playing in Europe at that time.

“Watermelon Sugar” singer Harry Styles was also asked but cited a scheduling conflict too, as did “Shape of You” artist Ed Sheeran.

The Spice Girls didn’t have enough time to rehearse

The popular ’90s girl group the Spice Girls were also asked.

However, members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner (née Halliwell), Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham couldn’t find enough time to rehearse together and therefore a Spice Girls reunion won’t be happening.

Adele declined with no explanation

Another big star who was contacted about performing and said no is Adele.

The “Easy on Me” songbird did not give a reason but some speculated that she has become quite friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they moved to the U.S. and that’s why she did not want to sing at the coronation concert.

Lineup set to perform at Windsor Castle

So who will be performing during the evening concert at Windsor?

In addition to several choir groups across the U.K., some of the artists scheduled to take the stage include Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The English pop group Take That will also be on hand but without member Robbie Williams, who also cited a schedule conflict.

It’s believed that X Factor alum Olly Murs will join the lineup as well, however, that has yet to be confirmed by the palace. During a appearance on Good Morning Britain, Murs was asked about singing at the event and couldn’t stop smiling while talking about the prospect.

“I’m here if needed,” he said per Metro. “I’m on tour, the dates work, so if the royals need me I’m around … it would be amazing.”

There have also been rumors that the Queen of Pop Madonna could be tapped to perform too. But so far there’s no confirmation on that yet either.