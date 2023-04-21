‘All the Light We Cannot See’: Everything We Know About Mark Ruffalo’s Epic WWII Drama

Netflix just released the much-awaited teaser trailer for Mark Ruffalo’s WWII drama, All the Light We Cannot See. The limited series boasts an impressive lineup, with Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) as the writer and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) as the director for all four episodes.

With the premiere date set for early November, here’s everything we know about Ruffalo’s epic WWII drama.

Mark Ruffalo and Nell Sutton | Netflix

Here’s what ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ is all about

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine lead the team of executive producers for All the Light We Cannot See. The series is based on the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name by author Anthony Doerr.

The series tells the story of Marie-Laure and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, as they flee from German-occupied Paris with a precious diamond. Their journey is not easy, as they are relentlessly pursued by a heartless Gestapo officer who is desperate to get his hands on the valuable gem.

With an impressive cast, including Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Louis Hofmann, All the Light We Cannot See promises to be a gripping and emotional tale of survival and humanity in the face of darkness.

Doerr’s novel had a remarkable run, remaining on the New York Times best-seller list for over 200 weeks and selling a staggering 15 million copies worldwide.

Shawn Levy opens up about Mark Ruffalo’s WWII drama

Following the release of the trailer, Levy opened up about how he approached the adaptation. In an interview with Netflix, Levy revealed that he is a huge fan of the book and did his best to do justice to the original material.

“My central message to fans of the book – and I’m screaming this from the top of the mountain here – is, ‘I’m as big a fan as you,’ Levy shared. “[My goal was] to do justice to this gorgeous novel that touched me deeply.”

For ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ to work, Shawn Levy had to find the right actor to play Marie-Laure, who became blind at the age of six. After a worldwide casting search, he found his Marie in newcomer Aria Mia Loberti. https://t.co/yEoFJFIShG — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 18, 2023

The director has harbored a deep passion for Doerr’s novel for years. He read the book over the holidays in 2014 and was immediately captivated by the story.

While Levy is clearly excited about the adaptation, he admitted that making it into a film was not an option. There were simply too many storylines to follow for a movie, which is why Levy split the project into four different parts.

Doerr is also thrilled about Levy’s limited series. The author only had good things to say about working with Levy and complimented him for his skill at relating complex plots “in a big-hearted way.”

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ gives fans a first look with a new trailer

The new trailer for the highly anticipated All the Light We Cannot See adaptation offers a glimpse into the show’s vast scope. The teaser takes viewers on a journey from the arches of Gare Saint-Lazare to the forests surrounding a Berlin military school.

This sweeping visual tour showcases the stunning production design and the attention to detail that has gone into creating this world. The clip also highlights the two newcomers who take center stage in the show.

Aria Mia Loberti and Louis Hofmann play Marie-Laure LeBlanc and Werner Pfennig, respectively. The characters meet amid the bleakest period of WWII and are united through a banned radio transmission.

Fans of the novel will also see more beloved characters brought to life. This includes Marie-Laure’s father, Daniel (Ruffalo), Uncle Etienne (Laurie), Von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger), and Madame Manec (Marion Bailey).

All the Light We Cannot See is set to premiere on Netflix on November 2.