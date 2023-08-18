After 66 days in northern Saskatchewan, the 'Alone' Season 10 winner has been revealed. Find out what he and the rest of the cast have been up to since filming ended.

That’s a wrap on Alone Season 10. The winner of the most recent installment of the History Channel reality series was revealed in the show’s August 17 season finale. The victor lasted an impressive 66 days in a remote part of northern Saskatchewan. So, what have he and the other Alone cast members been up to since filming ended? Keep reading for an update on what the cast is doing now.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10.]

Where is ‘Alone’ Season 10 winner Alan Tenta now?

[L-R] Wyatt, Alan, Mikey | The History Channel

Alone Season 10 came down to a final three contestants. When the finale began, Alan Tenta, Mikey Helton, and Wyatt Black were all still in the running for the $500,000 grand prize. In the end, it was Alan who walked away the winner, after emotional tap-outs from both Mikey and Wyatt.

Alan, a 52-year-old high school teacher from British Columbia, has been recapping Alone episodes on his YouTube channel, Tenta Outdoors. You can also follow him on Instagram, where he recently showed off a photo of how much weight he’d lost over his seven weeks in the wild.

While he hasn’t said too much about his big win, he did reveal that he was stunned when his wife Lisa appeared at his campsite during a medical check. Until that moment, he had no idea that he was the last contestant standing.

“Did you have any idea it was about to happen??” one follower asked on one of his posts.

“Nope!” the outdoor education teacher replied.

Want to keep up with the Alone Season 10 second- and third-place finishers? Wyatt is active on Instagram, while Mikey is on Facebook and YouTube.

What are the rest of the ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast members doing?

‘Alone’ Season 10 cast | History Channel

Alan beat out nine other survivalists to win Alone Season 10. While not all of the cast members are active on social media, a few have shared updates since their time on the show ended.

Ann Rosenquist, an organic farmer from northern Wisconsin, has been posting about the bountiful summer harvest on her Instagram.

Melanie Sawyer, who tapped on day 43, has opened up about her Alone experience on her YouTube channel. She’s shared videos about how she built her shelter, why she took certain survival items, and her winter preparations. She’s also keeping busy with her work with Thunderhawk Living History School, an interactive living history program in New York.

Fifth-place finisher Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos opened up about his experience in a social media update after his tap-out on day 40. He admitted he would have done some things differently in hindsight, such as spending less time hunting and making more use of the canoe he built. But he said he had no regrets about the experience.

“Overall, I loved my Alone experience. And left the experience positively impacted and hungry for more. Left It healthy mentality, physically and emotionally and I’m grateful for that,” he wrote in the August 2 Instagram post.

Cade Cole’s Instagram is a mix of inspirational quotes and photos from his adventures around his home state of Wyoming. Jodi Rose, also from Wyoming, spends her time foraging and gold panning, according to her recent Instagram updates.

Luke Olsen, who tapped out after 20 days, lives in Maui with his family. On his Instagram, he’s posted several updates about the devastating wildfires that recently ravaged the island. However, it seems he and his immediate family are unharmed.

