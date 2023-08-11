After nearly seven weeks in the wilderness, the remaining 'Alone' Season 10 contestants are battling hunger, cold, and loneliness as they fight to remain in the competition.

How much longer can these survivalists last? Alone Season 10 is fast drawing to a close. Just three of the original 10 contestants on The History Channel reality series remain heading into the second-to-last episode. All are determined to stay put for as long as possible in the hopes of winning the $500,000 prize. But will cold, hunger, and severe loneliness force them to exit the competition before they reach the finish line?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 9.]

Alan battles hunger in ‘Alone’ Season 10 Episode 10

Alan Tenta of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

In last week’s episode of Alone, living history reenactor Melanie Sawyer tapped out on day 43 after realizing she no longer wanted to be away from her fiancé. With her exit, just three people remain in the competition: Alan Tenta, Wyatt Black, and Mikey Helton.

After nearly seven weeks on the shores of Reindeer Lake, Alan is beginning to wonder how much longer he can hold out. He hasn’t had much luck hunting and had been surviving mostly on the fish he’s been able to catch. But with winter closing in, catching fish is getting more difficult. And Alan is hungry. Since the production crew dropped him off, he’s lost 53 pounds. But he still has a little fat left, which he thinks could help him last a bit longer.

“I’m pretty lean now … I worry I’m not sustaining myself on half a fish a day,” he says. He plans to eat more of the fish he’s stockpiled, even though that puts him at risk of running out of food. And he gets lucky when he catches a fish on day 46. It’s not a lot of calories, but at this point, even one more day could make the difference between leaving empty-handed or going home with $500,000.

Wyatt opens up about what led him into the wilderness

Of all the contestants on Alone Season 10, Wyatt is the one who seems to have struggled with isolation the least. By all appearances, he’s not just surviving but thriving in the wilderness.

“I’ve got lots in me left … nothing here has been too tough yet,” he says.

He’s not sure the same can be said for whoever remains in the competition. (Alone participants have no idea when other people tap out or how many people remain in the competition.)

“I hate to say it, but I hope the rest of them aren’t having quite as good a time as me,” he says, as heads out to hunt on day 46. “We’re down to the time where it’s going to be a lot of mental game. You can’t come and do this and start worrying about home.”

Wyatt believes he has the focus to outlast the other cast members. But that’s not to say he’s only thinking about the money. The 51-year-old from Ontario hasn’t opened up as much as some of the other contestants about his personal life. But in this episode, he speaks about finding solace in nature as a child, as well as his issues with alcohol. His Alone journey is about healing himself and making peace with some of the mistakes of his past, he says.

“I need to forgive and forget a lot of things,” he says. “That includes forgiving myself for a lot of things.” Whatever happens, he knows that he’ll come out of this experience a changed man.

“No matter what the outcome is, I’ve benefited immensely,” he says.

Mikey misses his family

Since he arrived in Saskatchewan, Mikey has been laser-focused on one thing: Winning the half-million dollars so that he can provide for his autistic son.

“I’m here to give my son a better life than what he has and what I can give him otherwise,” he says.

Mikey signed up for Alone for his family. But being on the show means being away from them, and that’s proving to be more difficult than he expected. Missing his son’s birthday has hit him hard, and he feels guilty about leaving his “amazing” wife to care for their kids on her own. But he knows that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and he doesn’t want to blow it.

“I just won’t quit,” he says, even if it means surviving on a diet of rats. Meanwhile, he keeps his mind occupied by making toys and other items for his kids and wife. But he desperately wants to see them in person.

“God please let me win this soon and go home to my family,” he says on day 51 (his son’s birthday). “Today has been so hard … I wish everyone would just hurry up and quit so I can go home.”

By the time the episode ends, Alan, Wyatt, and Mikey are all still in the competition. But only one can be the winner.

Who will be the last to tap out? Find out when the Alone Season 10 finale airs Thursday, August 17 at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.