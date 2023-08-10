Will Alan, Wyatt, or Mikey be the winner of 'Alone' Season 10? Find out when the season finale airs on Thursday, August 17.

One of Alone’s toughest challenges yet is drawing to a close. After more than 40 days in the wilderness, just three contestants remain on the shores of Saskatchewan’s Reindeer Lake. Who will be the last one standing on the popular reality show? Fans will soon find out who takes home the $500,000 prize.

Just three contestants remain on ‘Alone’ Season 10

[L-R] Wyatt, Alan, Mikey | The History Channel

There are just two episodes left before the Alone Season 10 winner is revealed.

In the show’s emotional ninth episode, Melanie Sawyer, the last remaining female contestant, decided to tap out on day 43 after realizing she no longer wanted to be away from her loved ones. That leaves just three people fighting for the grand prize.

Wyatt Black, 51, is a skilled outdoorsman from Ontario. After six weeks in the wilderness, he’s in tune with the environment around him and doesn’t appear fazed by the looming winter or by the ongoing social isolation. Plus, he’s willing to take risks to survive, as seen in episode 9, when he took a chance on eating some potentially dangerous mushrooms.

Alan Tenta, 52, is a high school teacher from British Columbia. Like Wyatt, he’s doing a good job when it comes to handling the isolation of the challenge. But he’s struggled with hunting and, more recently, fishing. Could hunger take him out in the competition’s final stages?

Mikey Helton, a 31-year-old carpenter from Georgia, dreams of using the prize money to pay for specialized care for his autistic son. His determination to provide for his child might give him an edge over Wyatt and Alan. But could the long separation from his family lead him to tap out?

The ‘Alone’ Season 10 finale airs August 17

Will Alan, Wyatt, or Mikey walk away with the $500,000? Viewers will soon find out.

The second-to-last episode of Alone Seaon 10 airs Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The History Channel. Then, the Alone Season 10 finale airs August 17 at 9 p.m.

New episodes of Alone stream the next day on history.com, The History Channel app, and on major TV providers’ VOD platforms.

Can’t get enough Alone? Fans of the show can get a sense of down-under survival tactics on Alone Australia, which premieres August 10 on The History Channel, immediately after the new episode of Alone. It follows 10 people as they fight to survive on the rugged west coast of Tasmania.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.