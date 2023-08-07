Ten people fight to survive in the Tasmanian wilderness in the Australian version of the popular History Channel reality series.

Alone is headed down under. Alone Australia is the latest version of History Channel’s popular survival reality series. It follows 10 skilled survivalists as they navigate brutal conditions in the isolated Tasmanian wilderness.

‘Alone Australia’ premieres August 10

Alone Australia premieres immediately after Alone on Thursday, August 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET on History Channel. After the Alone Season 10 finale airs on August 17, episodes will move to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Alone Australia – which aired earlier in 2023 on SBS – follows a similar format to Alone. Ten survivalists try to live alone in the wilderness with minimal supplies and no human contact. The person who lasts the longest walks away with $250,000.

Alone Australia has 12 episodes, including a reunion special. Episodes will stream the next day on History.com, The HISTORY Channel app, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms.

Where does ‘Alone Australia’ take place?

Past seasons of Alone have challenged participants to survive in remote areas of Canada, such as on the shores of the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, or in northwest Mongolia. The environment of Alone Australia will be something entirely different. Filming took place on the rugged western coast of Tasmania.

Tasmania is an island about 150 miles off the coast of southern Australia. While there aren’t big apex predators such as grizzly bears and mountain lions, that doesn’t mean it’s a risk-free environment. The remote and challenging landscape is home to wildlife such as Tasmanian devils, snakes, and nasty biting ants known as jack jumpers.

“We still have quite dangerous animals out there; everything’s just a bit smaller in Australia,” Alone Australia executive producer Riima Daher told Australia’s ABC News.

“So in terms of that fear, in terms of the danger, I think it’s just as strong and it’s just as big [as other seasons of Alone],” Daher added.

Meet the ‘Alone Australia’ cast

[L-R] Gina Chick; Jimmy Lassaline of ‘Alone Australia’ | Narelle Portanier

Who are the 10 brave individuals who’ve signed on for Alone Australia? Here’s the cast.

Beck Henog, a STEM teacher, mom to four, and grandmother to two.

Chris Bakon, a retired Iraq vet and avid fisherman.

Duane Byrnes, a wildlife and environmental officer and recreational surfer.

Gina Chick, a bushcraft teacher who lives off the grid in a tin shack with no running water or power.

Jimmy Lassaline, a 22-year-old farmer and volunteer firefighter.

Kate Grarock, a wildlife biologist and expedition leader who has practiced bushcraft since she was a girl.

Michael Wallace, who lives with his family on a 500-acre farm and believes his strong Christian faith will help him in the challenge.

Mike Atkinsonm, an adventurer and survivalist who has tested himself in many different environments around the world.

Peter Athanassiou, an experienced hunting guide who’d worked across a wide range natural environments and survival situations.

Rob Kelly, a proud First Nations man who is deeply familiar with Indigenous knowledge systems.

All 10 cast members are committed to seeing this challenge through to the end.

“The only way I’m coming out of this is if they pull me out,” one woman says in the trailer (via YouTube).

But each participant will face unexpected challenges that will have them wondering if they can continue. As one person points out, in a survival situation, things can “suddenly go downhill very, very fast.”

In the end, only one person can be crowned the winner. Who will it be? Tune in to Alone Australia to find out.

