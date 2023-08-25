Alan Tenta opened up about his 'Alone' experience and the bond he formed with his fellow season 10 cast member Wyatt Black.

Contestants on the History Channel’s series Alone don’t exactly get a lot of time to bond with each other. While the cast members meet at a pre-drop orientation, they spend most of their time completely isolated from the other survivalists competing for the show’s $500,000 prize. But that doesn’t mean they don’t sometimes form serious connections with other participants. Take Alone Season 10 winner Alan Tenta. He just revealed he’s planning a fishing trip with second-place finisher Wyatt Black.

Alan Tenta says fellow ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast member Wyatt Black is a ‘class act’

Alan won Alone Season 10 after spending 66 days on the shores of a remote lake in northern Saskatchewan. The high school teacher from British Columbia beat out nine other contestants, including runner-up Wyatt Black, who tapped out on day 64.

After producers informed a stunned Alan that he was this season’s winner, he was flown back to base camp for medical checks and refeeding. Wyatt was there to greet him.

“My feet had barely hit the ground getting out of the helicopter and a big hairy man wrapped his arms around me so tightly, gave me the biggest hug, and said ‘Congratulations man. I’m so happy for you.’ And it was so real and so genuine,” Alan shared in a Q&A video he shared on his YouTube channel, Tenta Outdoors. “Just an absolute class act from Wyatt.”

Wyatt and Alan are planning a trip together

[L-R] Alan Tenta, Wyatt Black from ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

After a participant on Alone taps out, they don’t get to go home immediately, especially if they’ve been in the competition for a while. The show’s producers monitor people for a time to make sure they’re healthy and put them on a careful refeeding program.

“They don’t just release you into the world. After you’ve been in starvation mode, it’s dangerous to eat just whatever you want,” Alan explained.

For Alan, the refeeding process began with a cup of warm bone broth and a few almonds and apricots before he even left his campsite and continued for over a week. During that time, Wyatt was also going through his refeeding, and the two men ended up flying out together.

During an overnight stay in Saskatoon, they enjoyed their first real meal since filming ended. Alan chowed down on a Hawaiian pizza, but he didn’t share what Wyatt ate.But it sounds like it won’t be the last meal that the Alone contestants share. Alan says he and Wyatt have plans to meet up in the near future.

“Wyatt and I are planning a fishing trip next spring. The logistics aren’t worked out but it’s gonna happen and I’m already excited about it,” he said.

He also said that he hoped that Wyatt – who lives in Ontario – would visit him in western Canada.

“I want him to come over and I’ll take him to a hockey game in Calgary,” he said.

