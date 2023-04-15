Alyah Chanelle Scott Reveals Who She’s Most Excited to See at Coachella Weekend 2023 [Exclusive]

HBO‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls star Alyah Chanelle Scott admitted that she was a “little nervous” to hit her first Coachella 2023 weekend. Scott was excited to experience the three-day music festival and geared up to see Frank Ocean perform, especially since he hasn’t been on stage in a few years.

“My friend is performing at a Coachella adjacent event, that’ll be really fun. And then Frank Ocean is performing for the first time in like six years. I think it’s going to be pretty crazy,” she dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s going to be so fun. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. He never performs.”

Alyah is also a little nervous about hitting Coachella 2023

“I’m going to Coachella! It’s my first time! I don’t know what it’s like,” Scott said. She admitted to being a little nervous about the heat and weather conditions. “I’m nervous,” she laughed. “It’s a desert. I leave today. I kinda can’t believe it’s happening.”

Alyah Scott | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

But just a peek of what she will encounter made her feel at ease and pretty excited, she said. Scott will encounter endless activities like games, dance competitions, and even an energy playground. The festival also offers special VIP access, after-parties, merch, food, drinks, and more.

She is partnering with Smirnoff Ice for a neon Coachella weekend

Scott is definitely hitting Coachella’s Neon Carnival to help celebrate Smirnoff ICE and the brand’s variety of Neon Lemonades. As part of Smirnoff’s sponsored footprint at Neon Carnival, the world’s No. 1 Vodka will create an interactive Neon experience, with eye-catching photo moments, a chill zone, and of course – RTD Smirnoff Neon ICE Lemonades.

“I’m really excited for it and it’s so Smirnoff,” she said. “I feel like it’s a brand that’s so nostalgic. I keep saying ‘nostalgic.’ I’m 25 [laughs], but for me, I remember when I first was able to start drinking, It was the sort of thing where we were like, ‘What do we get? What do we do?’ And it was Smirnoff.”

“So when I heard that Smirnoff was happening at Coachella, it just seemed so kismet and so fun,” she exclaimed. “And also, I think they’re doing a lot of really cool things with the brand, redesigning, reimagining it in like a modern context. There’s a lot of different options and flavors and there’s a little something for everyone.”

Alyah Chanelle Scott’s plan is to stay hydrated throughout the Coachella weekend

Scott really leaned into the refreshing aspect of the Smirnoff cocktails. “I’m into anything sweet. Anything tangy, refreshing. I don’t want anything savory, or salty. But I would take a lemonade over something any day,” she said.

She plans to integrate plenty of water into her weekend too. “We’re going to be hydrating and drinking lots of water,” she emphasized.

The Coachella 2023 weekend kicked off on Friday night with Bad Bunny and Gorillaz as the headliners. Black Pink will headline Saturday night with Frank Ocean bringing the festival home on Sunday. Coachella runs two weekends, April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23.