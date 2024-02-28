Amber Riley is back as the world’s worst half-sister. A sequel to 2022’s Single Black Female is coming to Lifetime, with Riley reprising her role as the deranged stalker and killer Simone. Raven Goodwin also returns as Monica, Simone’s sister and the target of her reign of terror.

On Feb. 27, Riley and other stars of Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge, including Goodwin and K. Michelle, walked the red carpet in Atlanta ahead of the movie’s premiere on March 2.

Amber Riley attends Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ Atlanta premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 27, 2024 | Prince Williams/WireImage

Single Black Female ended with Monica stabbing her stalker/sister, Simone. But it turns out that the wound wasn’t fatal. Simone has recovered from her injuries, though she now has amnesia. When she sees Monica on TV talking about her past trauma, Simone’s memories – and her thirst for vengeance – are awakened.

Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin at the ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ premiere | Derek White/Getty Images

Goodwin plays Monica, who has worked hard to rebuild her life after her experience with Simone. While Goodwin and Riley are enemies on-screen, the pair were all smiles at the Single Black Female 2 premiere at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta.

Amber Riley, K. Michelle, and Raven Goodwin at the ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ premiere | Prince Williams/WireImage

Also returning for Single Black Female 2 is K. Michelle as Monica’s best friend Bebe. In an interview with Peachtree TV, Riley said she was thrilled to reunite with both Michelle and Goodwin. “I had a lot of fun with these two incredible, talented ladies,” she shared.

Jazzy McBee, Raven Goodwin, K. Michelle, and Amber Riley at the ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ premiere | Prince Williams/WireImage

The Glee alum also said that starring in Single Black Female gave her the chance to bring a character to life who is so different from who she is in real life. “It’s really fun to be given permission to be as wild and outlandish as a character as I can be,” she said.

Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley in ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ | Lifetime

In the trailer (via YouTube) for the new movie, Monica struggles to put her past behind her. “I was hoping the nightmares about Simone are gone,” she tells Bebe. “I just want to move on with my life.”

But she can’t shake the feeling that Simone – who she thinks is dead – is still out there.

“I have a feeling that Simone is coming for me,” she says.

Here’s Lifetime’s synopsis for Single Black Female 2:

“Three years after narrowly escaping the murderous clutches of her half-sister Simone, Monica is ready for a fresh start in Seattle as the host of the city’s #1 primetime investigative television program. With her best friend Bebe by her side and a new love interest, things are looking up for Monica. Secretly nursed back to health and suffering from amnesia, Simone is building a new life when she comes across Monica on TV and her memories come rushing back, leading to a fateful reunion between the sisters. Can the two put the past behind them? Or will Simone’s need to get revenge win the day?”

Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge premieres Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.