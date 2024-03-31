Does Katy Perry like her 'American Idol' style? Here's what one stylist said about the singer likely feeling 'annoyed' by her dresses.

ABC’s American Idol Season 22 features Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie back at the helm. Fans have mixed feelings about Perry, as she’s a dominant personality amongst the three judges. Recently, she announced she plans to depart Idol after the current season. A stylist thinks that her current outfits on the show may exhibit a “loss of control” over her final days with the program.

‘American Idol’ Season 22 judge Katy Perry is likely ‘annoyed’ by her style on the show

Katy Perry with ‘American Idol’ Season 20 contestant Thomas Rhett | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Image

American Idol Season 22 judge Katy Perry is known for her style through the years. Unfortunately, stylist Amanda Sanders told The Sun that Perry’s current looks aren’t her best — and Perry likely doesn’t appreciate the looks the show is making her wear.

“These dresses look lumpy, and some are not properly tailored,” Sanders told the publication, adding that several dresses look “so awful.” “These clothes are not natural to Katy, which would frustrate her. We also see her body language changing on set because of it.”

“Katy is gorgeous and fun, and all her clothes are usually so flattering, whereas this is contrived,” the stylist continued while referencing a yellow dress Perry wore earlier in the season.

So, why has Perry’s style changed on the show? Sanders thinks the show’s stylists are making a deliberate choice. “The Idol team might be dressing Katy a certain way just for the last series,” she said. “Katy looks how they want her to before she leaves and is a little more what the producers want. Katy probably has less creative control now that she is finishing her time there.”

Sanders added that Perry occasionally appears “annoyed,” which could partially be due to what she’s wearing.

She said she started cultivating her fashion sense at 13 years old

Katy Perry’s fashion has changed significantly over the years, and she’s worked with several designers who now know how to flatter her body. The American Idol Season 22 judge spoke to Vogue about where her fashion sense started.

“When I first started cultivating my own fashion, I was 13,” Perry told Vogue as she went through her old iconic looks. “I was shopping at thrift stores and vintage stores, and I would find these unique pieces from the ’40s and ’50s and kind of look like a pin-up girl, and that’s how it all started. And then I had the opportunity to wear really nice clothes. I was just so appreciative.”

Perry added that she loved the hair and makeup stylists chose for her 2013 Vogue cover. But she didn’t appreciate it at the time. “I just wasn’t used to wearing less, and now I know less is more,” she added.

Katy Perry is leaving ‘American Idol’ after the current season

American Idol Season 22 fans should enjoy Katy Perry as a judge while they can. On Feb. 12, 2024, Katy announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Perry said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Kimmel asked Perry what Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie think about her upcoming departure. “Well, they’ll find out tonight!” she quipped.

American Idol Season 22 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

