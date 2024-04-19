New episodes of 'America's Backyard Gold' highlight prospecting sites across the country. A new episode on April 19 adds to the list of gold mines.

Reality TV may have given us a new obsession. America’s Backyard Gold brings the gold rush into the 21st century as host Dave Turin travels the country looking for buried treasure with hopes of cashing in. Along the way, he meets amateur and professional prospectors and learns tricks of the trade.

New episodes of America’s Backyard Gold began last month. But what should viewers expect to see tonight on Discovery?

‘America’s Backyard Gold’ is new tonight, April 19

There will be a brand-new episode of America’s Backyard Gold tonight. It all starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on Discovery. The reality TV series is also streaming on Max.

Tonight’s episode is “Carolina Rare Gold.” The title says it all as Dave Turin takes the show to the Carolinas in search of the most valuable gold there is in America.

Viewers are in for a history lesson, too. Turin and America’s Backyard Gold will visit the Reed Gold Mine, where America’s gold rush began. Expect to see Turin learn a few tricks from local miners and nomads.

What happened last week on ‘America’s Backyard Gold’?

Last week’s America’s Backyard Gold episode was about Mojave gold. Dave Turin took the Discovery reality series to the southwest to demonstrate some tips and tricks on discovering this valuable gold.

Like other gold rush reality shows, Turin blended both traditional and modern techniques as he searched for a big score. The episode explained time-tested methods like dry washing and a Spanish system involving a blanket. Viewers also got to see a modern prospector put his vacuum tool to the test.

Where has Dave Turin looked for gold this season?

America’s Backyard Gold definitely lives up to its name. Dave Turin has already crisscrossed the country in season 1.

So far, the reality show has been in California, the Dahlonega Gold Belt in Georgia and Alabama, the Rogue River in Oregon, and the Black Hills of South Dakota (made famous by the HBO series Deadwood).

America’s Backyard Gold‘s new episode airs tonight, April 19, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch on Discovery, or stream it on Max.