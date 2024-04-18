Can't get enough of Fox's 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? Then check out these six shows about small-town dating and farm life.

Forget fantasy suites and luxury villas. On Farmer Wants a Wife, you’re more likely to see contestants sitting around a bonfire or mucking out a barn. The down-home reality series follows four farmers as they try to choose a wife from among a group of city women.

The second season of Farmer Wants a Wife is currently airing on Fox. But what if you can’t get enough of these country guys and their would-be ladies? Here are six other reality series to binge if you love Farmer Wants a Wife.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ (Australia)

Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife is just the latest iteration of a massively successful global franchise. More than a dozen of versions of the show have aired in countries around the world. One of the most successful comes from Australia, where the show is currently in its 14th season. The format is similar to the American version, though there are more farmers and daters. And unlike the U.S. show, which so far has not produced any lasting relationships, several of the Australian farmers are still with the ladies they met on the show.

Farmer Wants a Wife Seasons 7-12 are streaming on Hulu.

‘Love In Fairhope’

‘Love In Fairhope’ | Dan Anderson/Hulu

Five women living in a small Alabama town search for love in Hulu’s unscripted series Love In Fairhope. Fairhope, a town of about 24,000, is like a “real-life Hallmark movie,” creator Lauren Weber told USA Today. Each of the women has a different story, but all are straight out of a rom-com. One cast member has ditched the big city for small-town life, while another is navigating challenges in her marriage to her pastor husband. Another is a widow looking to move forward after the death of her husband of 50+ years.

Love In Fairhope is streaming on Hulu.

‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’

‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ | Paul Andrews/PEACOCK

Fascinated by the rural lifestyle seen on Farmer Wants a Wife? Peacock’s new reality series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys dives even deeper into the realities of running a modern ranch and farm. The show follows a Missouri family and the day-to-day operations on their cattle ranch. Dad Steve McBee and his sons run the business while also offering insight into their personal lives, including their romantic relationships.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is streaming on Peacock.

‘Alaskan Women Looking for Love’

In Farmer Wants a Wife, city women head to the country in search of love. In the short-lived TLC series Alaskan Women Looking for Love, the cast makes the opposite movie. The show follows a group of six women from Kodiak, Alaska, as they head to Miami to find the man of their dreams.

Alaskan Women Looking for Love is streaming on discovery+.

‘Love Off the Grid’

In Farmer Wants a Wife, the ladies have to decide if they’re ready to give up the comforts of city living for a rustic life in the country. But that’s nothing compared to the choice facing some of the cast members in the 2022 reality series Love Off the Grid. In this show, four people give up their comfortable existence for life in the wilderness in order to be with their true love. But can they handle life far from civilization and without modern amenities like indoor plumbing and electricity?

Love Off the Grid is streaming on discovery+.

‘The American Farm’

The American Farm is an eight-part docuseries that follows a year in the life of five different farm families. The cast includes three brothers trying to keep their family’s New Hampshire dairy farm alive, a Black farmer from Virginia, and a Utah family struggling to keep their family farm afloat amid economic challenges.

The American Farm is streaming on The History Channel. Episodes are also available for purchase on Prime Video and YouTube.

