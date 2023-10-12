Amy Adams reflected on her time with Henry Cavill on ‘Man of Steel’, who she quipped might’ve been too professional on set.

Henry Cavill worked alongside Amy Adams for the first time in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Although she enjoyed her time with the actor, she wondered if Cavill might’ve been a bit too nice on set.

Henry Cavill took Amy Adams’ feet off the ground with their chemistry

After a few close-calls of being Lois Lane, Adams finally found the opportunity to play the character in Man of Steel. Filmmaker Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, simply brought Adams on board because they felt she had all the tools needed to bring the role to life.

“Amy is an amazing actor. With all the casting we tried to get the best actors we could, because it just gives it credibility. In so many ways we didn’t look at it as a genre superhero movie — we looked at it as a great story that we were telling, and we wanted to get the best people,” Deborah Snyder once told SFX (via MTV News).

Adams was also looking forward to working alongside her co-star Henry Cavill. In addition to finding Cavill nice to look at, she shared had an equally good time kissing him, too.

“Yeah, that will definitely keep your feet off the ground for a bit,” Adams once told OK (via Henry Cavill News). “I can completely understand that [others feel jealous]! He feels nice and firm.”

Adams was just as attracted to Cavill’s personality as she was to his looks. But she quipped that Cavill could’ve been a bit naughtier with her behind the scenes.

“He’s the nicest person on top of being just a wonderful actor and wonderful looking,” she said. “He’s also got this great humility and he does a really great job in the role. He’s got a great sense of humour, but he’s not cheeky at all, so… I kind of wish he’d misbehaved!”

Henry Cavill was glad his romance story with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane was different from the comics

In many Superman shows, movies, and comics, the Lois Lane character doesn’t immediately put two and two together that Clark Kent is Superman. In Man of Steel, Snyder chose to ignore this common trope, and had Lois discover who Superman was fairly quickly. According to Contact Music, Cavill confided that he agreed with this change at a Comic Con press conference.

“If we’re trying to base it [on] reality, there’s no way that Lois has these direct interactions with Superman, and then doesn’t recognize Clark sitting next to her in the office,” Cavill said “If she falls in love with Superman, and she’s ignoring a guy who looks just like Superman, behaves just like him, and has the same kind of mannerisms and behavior, then what does that say about Lois? I like this relationship. She saves him just as much as he saves her.”

The Enchanted star also welcomed the change.

“It took away that [question] of ‘How does she not know?’ So I got to be on the inside track, which I think made her feel more modern,” Adams told Yahoo. “And she wasn’t denying anything.”

What Amy Adams had to say about Henry Cavill’s brief return as Superman

Related Henry Cavill May Hang Up His Superman Cape Forever

Cavill made a short comeback as Superman in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film. Changes behind the scenes, however, led to Cavill’s permanent exit as the character. Before Cavill’s Superman hung up his cape for good, however, Variety asked Adams what she thought about her co-star reprising the role. She shared she couldn’t have been happier.

“Isn’t it exciting? I’m thrilled for [Cavill],” Adams said. “He’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him.”