‘And Just Like That…’: 1 Fan Theory Predicts Aidan Won’t Stay Long

For fans of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, an important question has finally been answered. Aidan Shaw will, in fact, be featured in the second season of And Just Like That.

But before you get excited (or horrified, depending on your opinion) about a possible reconnection with Carrie, note that a popular fan theory indicates that Aidan may only be on the show briefly. His return may be more of a guest appearance than a permanent status.

Confirmed: Aidan Shaw will be back soon

There was always speculation that Aidan would be returning to the series. But actor John Corbett either made jokes about the rumor or was vague. And it may not have been in the original plans. But recently, fans were treated to social media photos of Carrie and Aidan walking together, holding hands, and even sharing a kiss. This indicates that their on-again, off-again romance may be back on.

Of course, the captions were vague. We have no idea why Aidan is back or how long he’ll stick around. But one thing is certain: we haven’t seen the last of him onscreen.

Fan reactions to Aidan’s return are divided

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That’ | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor

While some fans are excited by a potential Aidan and Carrie pairing (again), many viewers expressed their displeasure. They claim that Carrie and Aidan’s relationship was never healthy.

Others are hopeful that Aidan is single so he won’t be cheating on his wife, the woman he shares two children with, by kissing Carrie. And plenty of SATC fans recall how cruel it was for Carrie to cheat on Aidan with Big, insisting that she never deserved him.

Fan theory: Aidan’s appearance will be brief and short-lived

After months of "will they or won't they" teasing, @SJP revealed on her Instagram that Aiden Shaw is officially back in Carrie Bradshaw's arms in the upcoming season of "And Just Like That…"https://t.co/DgWWYsB0Mr — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2023

While photos of Aidan and Carrie have been released, eagle-eyed fans have noticed something: he’s always wearing the same outfit. This implies that Aidan may only appear in one episode.

Instagram user __florcitacruz__ commented: “My best shot with all the photos we saw: He’s in town for Steve’s new business in Coney Island. Now he smokes, have a little affair for a couple of days, and get back. He is always wearing the same jacket and pants.”

But is he having an affair? Some fans don’t think so. While his kiss with Carrie is the only thing that implies he might be single, some fans believe Aidain might be a widower. He and Carrie could bond over their shared trauma of losing their spouses, and neither spouse would get hurt in the process. Some even suggested Aidan might be in an open marriage.

Will Aidan’s return make this series better?

While many fans are dreading the return of a man they thought was all wrong for Carrie (or too good for her), some think bringing Aidan back will actually make the show better.

There’s no denying that season 1 was incredibly heavy. Carrie immediately lost Mr. Big to a heart attack, and there was the revelation that Carrie and Samantha were no longer speaking. There was also the untimely death of actor Wille Garson, who played Stanford.

Aidan returning to Carrie’s life, whether platonically or not, might reignite her spark and comfort her.

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres this summer, so we’ll have to wait to find out.