Andrew Garfield Found His Love Scenes With Ex Emma Stone Really Hard in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s natural chemistry was a huge benefit towards their on-screen fictional relationship in The Amazing Spider-Man. But Garfield asserted that didn’t make their love scenes any less harder.

How Andrew Garfield felt about his love scenes with Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield | Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Garfield once confided that he didn’t have the easiest time doing his love scenes with Stone. The two were cast in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man because of the energy they conveyed in a screen test. Actually doing the love scenes for the film, however, proved troubling for Garfield at first.

“The romantic scenes were hard as f**k, they really were so hard. But we got on with it and things have worked out great,” he once told Bang Showbiz (via Female First).

Garfield even had an easier time doing the film’s stunts than he did seducing Stone in front of the camera.

“I actually felt more safe when I was swinging around because you have a very strong safe pair of hands holding you up,” Garfield once said according to She Knows. “The romantic scenes are free falling you know, as they should be. They have to be spontaneous, and free and terrifying because that’s what first love is.”

How Andrew Garfield successfully did his love scenes with Emma Stone

In an interview with Glamour, Garfield asserted that the film’s director Webb was instrumental in making his love scenes comfortable.

“I think that there was a nice thing that the director Marc Webb set up, an atmosphere for scenes that needed to feel intimate, so that we could feel intimate. As you can imagine, love scenes, in this room, if we tried to achieve one right now, it would be impossible and awkward, but if the captain of the ship sets up a room in which you can forget that there’s a massive camera in your face, then you’re in luck,” he said.

But Stone’s acting abilities also helped in creating the kinds of love scenes that Garfield could be proud of.

“So that and working with Em, ‘cos she’s such a great actress, you get lost in what she’s doing, so you kind of have to follow and keep up with that. So it was easy for me to achieve that,” she said.

Andrew Garfield remembered falling for Emma Stone during their screen test

Garfield and Stone’s onscreen chemistry was something The Social Network actor felt the moment Stone auditioned with him. He remembered Stone’s presence alone giving him a jolt of energy that was lacking before her entrance.

“It was like I woke up when she came in,” he once explained to Teen Vogue. “She was the last person to screen-test, and I was so bored of it by then that I was mucking about – I’d been pretending I was Tom Hanks or Seth Rogen.”

It was at that moment when Garfield seemed to fall head over heels for his co-star and her acting abilities.

“Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting. I couldn’t help but try to stay with her, keep pace with her, and not let her get away,” he said. “Like an animal preying on a smaller animal, but a wily smaller animal.”

Working together would later lead towards an actual relationship between the two. But Garfield decided to keep the details of his and Stone’s personal lives to themselves.

“I think certain actors can talk about their lives in a way that is free and open. I think, for us, I think we just want to be actors and get lost in the stories that we’re telling. I mean, you’re assuming things that may or may not be true, erm…But, we don’t really like talking about anything personal in our lives,” she said.