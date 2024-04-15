It was family night for the Jolie-Pitt crew. Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Pax Jolie-Pitt made rare appearances together on the red carpet for a Broadway musical.

On April 11, Angelina Jolie stepped out of her vehicle and took everyone’s breath away. It had been a minute since fans spotted the 48-year-old, especially alongside her children. This was a special occasion; Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt served as producers for The Outsiders. The pair, along with Jolie’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, were there to celebrate the opening night of the Broadway show.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the afterparty of ‘The Outsiders’ | Gotham/GC Images

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, and Pax arrived at the afterparty with much fanfare, whether they liked it or not. Pax acknowledged the paparazzi with a wave. The 20-year-old wore a dark gray suit, a relaxed tee shirt, and Converse sneakers, entering Cipriani 42nd Street ahead of his mom.

Angelina Jolie at the opening night of ‘The Outsiders’ on April 11, 2024 in New York City | 1st and 2nd photos: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; 3rd photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Jolie looked absolutely stunning throughout the evening. The Academy Award winner spoke to the media on the red carpet before the show. She wore an ochre cape layered over a gold silk gown. The burnt-orange shade of her garments beautifully accented her flawless skin. Jolie accessorized with brass geometric Saint Laurent earrings ($1,190). She carried a black leather clutch and wore Bordeaux-red open-toe heels.

Angelina Jolie at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 | James Devaney/GC Images

Jolie wore classic black eyeliner and a bright red lip that perfectly complemented the warm tones of her cape and dress. The Maleficent star applied minimal blush, opting for porcelain skin and a lightly defined brow. Jolie wore her hair down in loose waves as she walked with her children. Vivienne was a striking combination of her mom and dad, Brad Pitt. The 15-year-old’s twin brother, Knox, did not attend the event. In addition to Pax, Vivienne, and Knox, Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Justin Levine at the opening night of ‘The Outsiders’ | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

At The Outsiders‘ opening night, all eyes were on the family of three. Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel by the same name, the show, set in 1967, follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their “Greaser” family as they battle with their rivals, the “Socs,” in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Justin Levine and Adam Rapp wrote the musical, which features music by Jamestown Revival.

Producer Angelina Jolie and Alicia Keys at the afterparty for ‘The Outsiders’ | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Another special guest attended the opening night of The Outsiders. Alicia Keys came out in support of Jolie to celebrate alongside her friend at the afterparty. Cipriani 42nd Street hosted the stars, cast, crew, and supporters as they honored all of their hard work.