Angelina Jolie Once Stopped Being Attracted to Brad Pitt After Seeing Him as This Character

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been attracted to each other since working together on Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

When Jolie saw Pitt as a particular character, however, Jolie didn’t mince words about her distaste towards the role.

Brad Pitt was a huge surprise to Angelina Jolie when they first met

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | CARL COURT/Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie’s movies have played significant roles in their relationship from the very beginning. It was collaborating for a film, for instance, that initially united them. Jolie first teamed up with the future father of her children in the 2005 spy thriller Mr. And Mrs. Smith. The Pitt that Jolie ended up working with wasn’t the Pitt she expected to meet.

“Brad was a huge surprise to me,” she said in a 2007 interview with Vogue. “I, like most people, had a very distant impression of him from . . . the media. I am just as guilty!”

Both stars were comfortably single at the time. But somewhere along the way, Jolie became increasingly attracted to her co-star.

“Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened,” Jolie said. “I think a few months in I realized, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork.”

Angelina Jolie wasn’t attracted to Brad Pitt anymore after seeing him in ‘Burn After Reading’

Burn After Reading was a 2008 feature directed by the Coen brothers that starred Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand. In the dark comedy feature, Pitt played eccentric gym trainer Chad Feldheimer, who accidentally stumbles upon sensitive information from the CIA. Chad and his co-worker would soon try to exploit the information for profit.

Jolie was fascinated by Pitt’s new role. But she was also put off by the way Pitt looked in-character at the time.

“Angie was really intrigued by Chad. She hasn’t seen it yet. But she saw me in the gym gear and said, ‘This is the first time I can honestly say I’m not attracted to you whatsoever,'” Pitt recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone. “She brings him up a lot. She doesn’t see a lot movies, and she keeps bringing this one up. She’s really curious about Chad Feldheimer.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie because of the film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

Another movie that may have briefly impacted the couple was the David Fincher and Pitt feature The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The film was based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name. In the movie, Pitt played a character who aged in reverse, being born old and growing younger as time went on. The film made Pitt reflect on his own life and mortality, which had a side-effect on his relationship with Jolie.

“Angie and I do not fight anymore,” he said. “What occurred to me on this film, and also with the passing of her mother, is that there’s going to come a time when I’m not going to get to be with this person anymore. I’m not going to get to be with my children anymore. Or friends, people I love and respect. And so, if we have a flare-up, it evaporates now.”