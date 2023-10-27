Anna Duggar and Michelle Duggar were seen together -- a rare sight since Josh Duggar's arrest. Here's what they were doing.

Many notable Duggar family members have gone quiet since Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent prison sentence. Josh was arrested on suspicion of downloading child sexual abuse material, and he was found guilty, landing him at FCI Seagoville. Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has reportedly had a strained relationship with the Duggars ever since. But a recent photo shows her camping with Michelle Duggar.

Anna Duggar was spotted camping with Michelle Duggar years after Josh Duggar’s arrest

It’s unclear where Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, stands with the Duggar family in 2023. Anna stood by Josh’s side when he was arrested for downloading child sexual abuse material. Reports noted how she felt on the outs with Josh’s family, as many of them condemned his actions and publicly called for change. But a recent photo proves Anna and Michelle Duggar are back on OK terms, as they camped together.

A photo posted to Reddit shows Anna standing behind Michelle in front of a camper. They’re surrounded by other Duggar family friends, including Claire Langdon, who was rumored to be in a courtship with one of the Duggar sons. Priscilla Waller, Anna’s older sister, is also smiling in the photo.

A Duggar family follower on Reddit spotted Claire Spivey’s aunt. Claire married Justin Duggar in 2021. “The row that has Michelle in it, the woman in the pastel pink hat is Hilary Spivey’s sister,” the follower noted. “Been a long time seeing Anna.”

Other followers commented on Anna’s smile. “I think that might be the first joyful smile Anna had smiled since her wedding day,” another person wrote.

“I have not seen Anna smile in years!” another follower commented.

It’s unclear where and when this camping trip happened. Given the photos, it looks like an all-women event where the moms could get together and have fun without their husbands. Jim Bob Duggar isn’t seen in any of the photos.

Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

An insider said there were ‘a lot of hurt feelings’ after Josh Duggar’s arrest

Reports of the Duggar family suggested Anna Duggar took a step back from Josh Duggar’s family following his arrest. While Anna lived on Duggar family property with Josh, additional reports suggested Jim Bob Duggar forced Anna to move off of their land following a conflict. That likely means that Anna’s living in Texas to visit Josh at FCI Seagoville more often.

A source told In Touch in October 2022 that while the Duggars supported Anna, Josh’s arrest complicated their relationship with her.

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated,” the source shared. “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did. She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts, and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” the source continued. “Anna took it as a betrayal, and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

The past year may have changed Anna’s relationship with the Duggar if she’s now camping with Michelle Duggar. However, since Anna deleted her social media, it’s difficult to say for sure.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

