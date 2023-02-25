Archie’s Former Nanny Shared How Prince Harry’s Security Praised Him: ‘I Couldn’t Believe It’

Meeting royalty might conjur up certain images but when Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s former nanny met Prince Harry the now-38-year defied pediatric nurse and consultant Lorren Khumalo’s expectation of a “princely somebody.” Ahead, what security told Archie’s nanny about the Duke of Sussex and how she also “took care” of Meghan Markle.

Archie’s former nanny, Lorren Khumalo, got a speeding ticket on the way to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor | Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie, on May 6, 2019, they hired Khumalo as their now-3-year-old son’s nanny. During a Jan. 23 episode of The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele, Khumalo recalled driving to Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home, to interview for the job.

“I thought to myself, ‘I wonder how their nannies look, do they wear heels?’ she said. “Prince William has got a Norland Nanny, so they’ve got a brown uniform that, for my skin color and the way it looks in khaki brown, I knew it wouldn’t even go, it would just not work.”

“So I [thought] I’ll wear something dark and nice kitten heels, but I’ll look presentable for a royal, so I need to do my best,” Khumalo continued. “But I didn’t use any make-up, I said if they take me, they take me as I am.”

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon, I’m not blue blood, I will go as I am and trust me with my God, I’ll get this job,” she added, confessing she’d received a speeding ticket for driving “too fast” on her way to the interview.

Prince Harry’s security told Archie’s former nanny the duke’s ‘amazing’

Khumalo continued, saying that when she finally arrived at Frogmore Cottage to meet Harry and Meghan, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t at all what she’d expected.

“So I got there, and there’s lots of checks that they do, but when I got there, I expected to see a princely somebody, in those very expensive German, Swiss suits or something,” she said. Instead, harry wore jeans and a t-shirt “walking barefoot because it was hot.”

“And I kept asking his PPO, so his protection officer, ‘Do I curtsy, do I have to?’ Archie’s former nanny recalled. “And he just looked at me and laughed, and he said, ‘You’ll see, Prince Harry is amazing.’”

“When I got there, the way he opened his arms, ‘Hello, Lorren!,’ and gave me a hug,” Khumalo said of meeting Harry, remembering thinking, “’Wow, what a gentleman, what a gem.’”

“Oh, my goodness, I couldn’t believe it,” she added. Then she walked inside to meet Meghan. “I thought, ‘My God, what a beautiful woman.’ I just felt so comfortable, it wasn’t so formal as I expected it to be, it was just a normal home.”

Archie’s former nanny called Harry and Meghan ‘really hands-on parents’ in Netflix docuseries

Khumalo also opened up about working for the couple in the 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“They were really hands-on parents,” she said (via Netflix). “In the morning when he [Archie] woke up, first thing, mom and dad would come in, they would be with their baby, she would feed him, and then after that I’ll take over and normally we would go for a morning walk.”

Also in the six-part docuseries, Meghan shared she didn’t hesitate when Archie’s former nanny asked, “’Is it OK if I like tie him on my back with a mud cloth like we do in Zimbabwe?’”

“‘Yes, let’s do that!’ Meghan recalled saying, noting Khumalo “ took care of Archie and she took care of us, she definitely took care of me.”