‘Superior’ Prince Harry Had an ‘I’m Better’ Look Discussing Prince William’s ‘Alarming Baldness’

Prince Harry commented on Prince William and his “alarming baldness” in Spare.

He later appeared to have an “I’m better” look on his face while discussing the Prince William “baldness” passage in an interview, according to a body language expert.

A brief frown of Prince Harry’s face suggested “confusion” as to his feelings about Prince William.



Prince Harry said many things about his older brother, Prince William, in his Spare memoir, from his hair (or “alarming baldness”) to accusing the 40-year-old of a physical attack. Even before the book hit shelves in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his relationship with the Prince of Wales. On the subject of William’s “baldness” during an interview, Harry had a “really strong facial expression of contempt,” according to a body language. Meanwhile, another facial expression suggestion “confusion” about their relationship.

Interviewer Anderson Cooper read a passage from Spare in which Harry remarked on his William’s “baldness.”

“You write about a contentious meeting you had with him in 2021,” Cooper said in a Jan. 8 60 Minutes interview, referring to Harry’s conversation with King Charles III and William after Prince Philip’s funeral.

“You said, ‘I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe since the first time since we were boys, I took it all in, his familiar scowl which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness more advanced than my own,’” Cooper continued.

Examining Harry’s movements and expressions during Cooper’s reading of the passage, body language expert Adrianne Carter noticed a telling look on Harry’s face.

“We see a really strong facial expression of contempt — pursing the lips,” Carter said (via Express) before adding, “contempt means ‘I feel superior and I really don’t like what I’m seeing or hearing.’”

Carter also noticed a “clue” in Harry’s smile. “So we see a really telling clue from Harry’s facial expression when he talks about William’s baldness,” she said. “We see the one-sided half smile.”

“That means ‘I feel superior, I’m better than,’” the expert explained,” noting it suggested “he’s quite proud of the fact he isn’t as advanced bald as his brother.”

Harry’s brief frown regarding ‘cutting’ description of William’s ‘alarming baldness’ suggested ‘confusion’ about their relationship

“It’s pretty cutting,” Cooper said of Harry’s “alarming baldness” description of William. “I don’t see it as cutting at all,” the 38-year-old replied, saying, “my brother and I love each other, I love him deeply.”

“When Harry says ‘I love my brother deeply,’ we see a frown appear on his face — just very briefly,” Carter observed. “Now, that can mean three different things; anger, confusion and concentration.”

“My guess — because I can’t ask him the question — my guess is confusion,” she continued.

“I feel he is very conflicted with his feelings. He loves his brother, he says it with an intensity I believe, but there’s also this furrowed brow.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry also revealed he hadn’t spoken to William or his father in some time. Since then he’s said he wants the royal family to apologize to Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether or not the couple will be in England come May 6 for King Charles’ coronation.

Prince Harry told the ‘truth as he sees it’ with Prince William ‘baldness’ remarks during interview

From his 60 Minutes appearance to his ITV interview in the U.K., Harry seemed genuine, according to Carter.

“Harry is telling the truth as he sees it, and that’s what we’ve got to remember,” she said. “When a person is telling their truth, doesn’t matter if others see it or know it as the truth, it’s his truth.

“So he’s not denying reality, for himself, but whether it matches other people’s reality is the difference,” she concluded.

