Prince Harry Will Be ‘Swept Away’ by Coronation Meghan Markle ‘May Not Understand’

TL;DR:

King Charles III’s coronation is May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

A commentator is “100 percent sure” Prince Harry will receive an invite and “sure” he’ll attend.

Previously, Prince Harry suggested he wasn’t sure if he’d attend the coronation.

King Charles III’s coronation is on the way, and a commentator expects when the ceremony arrives, Prince Harry will be “swept away” by how “serious” it is. Meanwhile, his wife, Meghan Markle “may not understand” its “importance.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Harry will be among the guests to fill Westminster Abbey come May 6. However, as she told Newsweek, it’s not a simple decision.

“Harry’s put himself in a little bit of a difficult situation because he said he wants an apology,” Seward said. “And he also needs to come to the coronation for his brand.”

The 38-year-old told The Telegraph in January 2023 he wants the royal family to apologize to Meghan “because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean, and then we could all move on.”

Seward is “100 percent sure” Harry will receive an invite to King Charles’ coronation and just as equally sure he’ll attend. “What’s he going to do for the rest of his life? He needs that royal stardust,” the expert said.

However, Harry “has to decide then if that negates everything he said in the book,” Seward added, referring to Harry’s Spare memoir, which dropped on Jan. 10.

Harry predicted to be well aware of the coronation’s ‘importance’

Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry will be well aware of the coronation’s significance, Seward said.

“The coronation is a religious ceremony. Charles is anointed in the eyes of God, and I think Harry will be swept away by the momentum of it once he gets here,” she said before adding, “It’s really serious stuff.”

Similar to Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June 2022 marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, there will be days of festivities in and around London and the Commonwealth.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine also noted it might fall into the category of things about royal life Meghan doesn’t get. “Meghan may not understand, but Harry should definitely understand how important it is,” Seward said.

Prince Harry isn’t sure he’ll attend the coronation

Will he go to the coronation or won’t he? It’s one of the many questions regarding Harry and the royal family ever since King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry touched on the coronation during a Jan. 8 interview with Tom Bradby for the U.K.’s ITV. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry replied when asked if he’d attend were he invited.

Harry went on to say the “door is always open” and that the “ball” is in the royal family’s “court despite a commentator saying otherwise.