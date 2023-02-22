Kate Middleton Showed How ‘Not to Make’ Pancakes During Cooking Fail

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton made pancakes at the Oxford House Nursing Home on Feb. 21, 2023.

After her pancake stuck to the pan, Kate Middleton apologized to the cook.

She also joked that she’d demonstrated how “not to make” a pancake.

Kate Middleton | Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton in the kitchen. The Princess of Wales, who is known to enjoy cooking with her and Prince William’s children, made pancakes — or at least attempted them — during a February 2023 public appearance ahead of Lent. Where the 41-year-old goes “wrong” with pancakes, plus a video of Kate’s cooking fail.

Kate Middleton visited a nursing home on Fat Tuesday and made pancakes

Two days after attending the BAFTAs, Kate visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, England. On Feb. 21, also known as Fat Tuesday, Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, she joined a pancake-making session before Lent’s Feb. 22 start.

Kate also chatted with residents about Fat Tuesday. Additionally, she stopped by the nursing home’s garden where she met staff and volunteers.

Although she has a history of participating in activities on official royal outtings and showing of her skills, this particular occasion showed Kate has room to grow when it comes to making pancakes.

A cook told Kate Middleton ‘there’s no pressure here’ when she had trouble making a pancake

Flippin’ eck it’s Shrove Tuesday so…



The Princess of Wales made pancakes for nursing home residents at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, Berks., today. pic.twitter.com/dCjhpFjju6 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 21, 2023

In a video taken by Matt Wilkinson, royal editor of The Sun, Kate appeared to reluctantly join chefs at the nursing home in making pancakes. As she attempted to make a pancake, Kate laughed as staff, residents, royal reporters watched.

Kate asked about when to flip the pancake as she moved the batter with a spatula. “See, this is where I go wrong, I always try to turn them too quickly!” she told a chef when they said to wait.

As Kate continued making the pancake, a chef offered the mother of three some kind words, telling her, “There is no pressure here!” as silence fell over the room. When Kate got the pancake unstuck, she flipped it with ease. However, it did have some creases on the otherwise smooth surface.

“All the ones that were made earlier are much nicer than this one,” Kate told a chef. “I am sorry! I haven’t done you justice.”

“Would you like to show them how to do it properly?” she added, before joking she’d demonstrated how “not to make” a pancake.

Kate also shared with a resident she and her family would be making pancakes too. “I either get pancakes stuck on the floor or on the ceiling, but the children are very well,” she said (via Slough Observer).

Prince George learned how to make pancakes at school in 2017



Kate’s not the only one in the family who can make — or at least attempt — pancakes. In 2017, when the now-Princess of Wales visited families at the Ronald McDonald House in London, England, as they made pancakes, she shared Prince George, then 3, was doing the same thing at his school.

“Where’s George today?” James Wheeler, 4, asked Kate (via People). To which she replied, “George? I should have brought him. He’s at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes.”

Now 9, George attends a different school. He and his siblings, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, began taking classes at Lambrook School following the family’s move to Adelaide Cottage.