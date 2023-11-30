Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, may be 'at odds' with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis later in life, according to a royal author.

Not directly involved in the ongoing drama between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family, the pair’s children could have to deal with potential long-term fallout from a new bombshell biography. A royal author thinks journalist Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, could generate a ripple effect for Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Archie and Lili may someday find themselves ‘at odds’ with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Scobie’s Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival may, in author Margaret Holder’s opinion, prolong the rift. Speaking to the U.K.’s Express ahead of the book’s release on Nov. 28, 2023, Holder shared her view on what could lie ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids.

“My concern isn’t that Scobie will bring down the monarchy, as he simply hasn’t got the power,” she said. “But this repeated pattern of defending Harry and Meghan’s corner to please their supporters might spill over into the next generation of young royals with the Sussex children at odds with their Wales cousins.”

As in, Archie and Lili may grow up to find themselves on less than ideal terms with their cousins, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. They are Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I don’t dispute his right to present the case for a modernized monarchy,” Holder continued. “On that, I agree with him. But I do regret his quoted savaging of William and Catherine.”

Claims made in Endgame follow Harry’s Spare memoir, which didn’t reflect kindly on the Prince and Princess of Wales. Spare, which hit shelves in January 2023, included searing passages about the heir to the throne as well as unflattering Kate anecdotes.

Archie and Lili aren’t expected to be close with George, Charlotte, and Louis

According to another royal author, Tom Quinn, a friendly relationship between the cousins, perhaps like the one Harry has with Princess Eugenie, wasn’t likely even before Endgame.

The Gilded Youth author previously said Archie and Lili are likely to have a “minimal relationship with their cousins.” The reason, he said, is the fractured relationship between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.

“Unless their parents can repair their relationships, it will be very difficult for the children. How will the children do it?” Quinn asked, noting the distance between California and England as a contributing factor.

One of the kids, he continued, whether it’s George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, or Lili, could later in life, “reach out and think, ‘We really need to do something about this.’” This route, the author said, would be “very difficult” considering they may find themselves “constantly under the media spotlight.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis’ royal lives are ‘alien’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids

Another barrier is, per Quinn, the different ways in which the young royals are growing up. Archie and Lili are “not over here [in Britain] stalking in the highlands or shooting pheasants at Sandringham,” he said. “That will be an alien thing for them.”

“And I think it’s extremely unlikely […] they’ll suddenly come back and take part in the sort of activities that younger royals take part in over here. They’re going to be American through and through, and I think that’s the way Meghan wants it.”

