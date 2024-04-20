'The Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown is getting married, and Tyler Cameron explained why he's not getting an invitation. Here's what he said.

Bachelor Nation fans remember when Hannah Brown rejected Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette. She chose Jed Wyatt, and the two got engaged. Unfortunately, Hannah and Jed ended their relationship after rumors swirled that Jed had a girlfriend at home during filming. Now, Hannah’s getting married — and Tyler revealed that he’s not invited to her wedding despite them maintaining a close friendship.

‘The Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown isn’t inviting her ex, Tyler Cameron, to her wedding

Bachelor Nation star Hannah Brown didn’t have much luck finding love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Hannah thought she found love with Jed Wyatt, leaving runner-up Tyler Cameron heartbroken. Unfortunately, Jed and Hannah’s love story ended badly, as Jed reportedly had a girlfriend back home. Hannah and Tyler later rekindled the relationship they had started on The Bachelorette, but that didn’t last. In 2024, they remain good friends.

In August 2023, Hannah’s boyfriend, Adam Woolard, proposed at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee. The couple announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and Hannah had no idea that Adam was planning to get down on one knee.

“I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much, so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” she told People. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

Tyler isn’t getting an invite to Hannah’s wedding. “My invite is not in the mail, and it’s probably not coming, as it shouldn’t be,” he told The Sun. “I think a lot of people have asked me that question, and I think exes shouldn’t be going to your wedding. I just don’t think that’s a good idea for anybody.”

Tyler Cameron said he and Hannah Brown ‘tried a couple times’ to make their romance work

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Mark Bourdillon/ABC via Getty Images

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt cut their romance off quickly after the engagement. Tyler Cameron said he and Hannah started talking before The Bachelorette “After the Final Rose” special aired.

“The reconciliation with Hannah happened right before ‘After the Final Rose,'” Tyler said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I was driving back from a family trip and we talked for two hours on the phone. She was like, ‘I want to ask you out,’ and we talked about it all. We caught up. I did feel like I would give it another go and wanted to. We tried a couple times.”

Tyler added that he and Hannah tried to reconcile their relationship during the height of coronavirus (COVID-19) and after the death of his mother. Unfortunately, the timing was right. He, Hannah, and several other Bachelor Nation stars were “living in a bubble,” and he “couldn’t even figure out how to be friends” with Hannah during this time.

He was ‘a little worried’ about working with his ex on his new renovations series, ‘Going Home With Tyler Cameron’

Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron invited Hannah Brown to guest star on his new renovation series, Going Home With Tyler Cameron. He told TooFab that he was initially “worried” about working with her, and he even attained written permission from her fiancé about her starring.

“I was a little worried about how we were going to work together, if it was going to be fun or if it was going to be tough,” Tyler explained. “But we both were able to kind of bury our hatchet from the past and have fun together.”

Tyler added that Hannah was “amazing” on the show, as she helped with interior design. “She nailed it,” he continued. “She was so much fun. She’s a pro. She’s incredible.”

